Hakeem Jeffries Makes It Clear His 'Trump Threatens Our Norms and Institutions' BS Is Pure Projection

Accusing President Trump of what they are guilty of doing has been a Democrat calling card for around a decade. Such is the case with Hakeem Jeffries and his "threat to democracy" projection that's been going on for a long time:

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Trump poses greatest threat to our democracy since Nixon #InvestigateTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/8tY9mz4Gc4 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 15, 2017

As everybody knows, when a Democrat says "threat to democracy" they actually mean "threat to Democrat dreams of holding perpetual power."

Dems like Hakeem Jeffries like to claim that Trump threatens the nation's "cherished norms and institutions," but of course when they don't get their way, those same norms and institutions need to be drastically changed or eliminated. Such was the case when Jeffries expressed frustration that his "maximum warfare" on redistricting has backfired massively on the Democrats:

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries proposes a nationwide radical takeover of the courts if Democrats gain power:



"We're going to have to explore judicial 'reform' state by state and at the federal level...everything should be on the table as far as I'm concerned." pic.twitter.com/7maxVExZXy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2026

When you can't win the game, try and change the rules (or in this case blow up the stadium).

He is calling for the ending of the union of States. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 11, 2026

We've seen the Left's "we have to destroy democracy in order to save it" lunacy before and Jeffries keeps going back to that well while trying to convince everybody Trump is the real threat.

Powerful politician threatens institutional assault on coequal branch of government & America’s independent judiciary itself because he’s not getting all the outcomes he wants. Dangerous, authoritarian thuggery masquerading as “pro democracy” “anti-authoritarianism.” https://t.co/mGDN1CfEkf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 11, 2026

Yep. If Jeffries wants to see the actual threat to the Republic he only needs to go look in a mirror.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means necessary.

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