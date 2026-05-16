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Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a LOT of Edits

Doug P. | 11:54 AM on May 16, 2026
ImgFlip

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary of this debate challenge that is one of the worst aging posts of all time:

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We wouldn't be surprised if the person who edited that video later had to be hospitalized for exhaustion. Also, it ended up being one of the most ill-advised dares in recorded history.

However, most of the media (and Democrats of course) at the time insisted that Biden was "sharp as a tack." Any videos or photos suggesting otherwise were dismissed as "cheap fakes," a term Karine Jean-Pierre came up with that the media dutifully ran with. 

But now that Biden and President Autopen are out of office, the issues revolving around the previous president have become clear. 

Wait, that video wasn't a "cheap fake," and it's now acceptable to point that out!?

The Democrats knew, which is why they swapped Biden out with Harris, all while the media was still running with their "cheap fake" narratives that hit a brick wall when suddenly the Dems had a new candidate.

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Instead, a couple of them (Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson) wrote a book about Biden's decline, which wasn't exactly breaking news to anybody who chose to notice at the time. 

Now the media wonders why their credibility has gone down the drain. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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