Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a LOT of Edits

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary of this debate challenge that is one of the worst aging posts of all time:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

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We wouldn't be surprised if the person who edited that video later had to be hospitalized for exhaustion. Also, it ended up being one of the most ill-advised dares in recorded history.

However, most of the media (and Democrats of course) at the time insisted that Biden was "sharp as a tack." Any videos or photos suggesting otherwise were dismissed as "cheap fakes," a term Karine Jean-Pierre came up with that the media dutifully ran with.

But now that Biden and President Autopen are out of office, the issues revolving around the previous president have become clear.

2 years later.

The jump cuts 😬 https://t.co/QVQ9yu7AsR — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 15, 2026

Wait, that video wasn't a "cheap fake," and it's now acceptable to point that out!?

Wow just imagine if anyone at the time had been pointing out that Joe Biden was not mentally fit what a story that would have been to cover — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 16, 2026

The Democrats knew, which is why they swapped Biden out with Harris, all while the media was still running with their "cheap fake" narratives that hit a brick wall when suddenly the Dems had a new candidate.

Thanks for noticing what I did two years ago. https://t.co/BZJPDFBwM7 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 16, 2026

Hi Alex why didn't you note the jump cuts at the time of the video like several of us did?



Why do you still refuse to credit the people who did notice this?



This is why you don't get away with your book tour act. pic.twitter.com/4Uu65yr4ZN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2026

Instead, a couple of them (Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson) wrote a book about Biden's decline, which wasn't exactly breaking news to anybody who chose to notice at the time.

Now the media wonders why their credibility has gone down the drain.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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