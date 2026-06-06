P-Hustle and Bustle: Fetterman Holds Class for ‘Journos’ Clueless About Graham Platner’s Controversies

It turns out that MS NOW and other outlets are sending out ‘journalists’ to ask questions about Graham Platner who haven’t even done minimal research into the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine. Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently encountered a clueless crowd of these hapless ‘journos’ in the wild. He gave them an in-depth rundown of all the Platner details they’ve ‘missed.’

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Here’s Fetterman holding class. (WATCH)

Sen. John Fetterman when asked about Graham Platner, he said who P hustle? The reporter with a puzzled and perturbed look on her face replied: is that what you call him Fetterman replied: no that’s what he calls himself. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fldmX2keft — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 5, 2026

He really hits the low points in this guy’s resume of disastrous behavior. — Enlightened (@Enlight2022) June 5, 2026

Platner’s resume is getting updated by the day.

His ‘online communication’ experience was recently expanded; much of that screen time involved his P-Hustle pseudonym.

That was the name Platner chose for his Kik profile, which by the way, he didn’t bother taking down his pic until Monday night.



Monday morning and evening screenshots: pic.twitter.com/cffYzTpoNl — Oppress The Oppressor (@OTOppressor) June 5, 2026

Of course the toilet seat is up. — GG (@ggundersen) June 5, 2026

🤣 Good catch, I completely missed that. It tracks with his character. — Oppress The Oppressor (@OTOppressor) June 5, 2026

Definitely need to use plenty of disinfectant after zooming in on that pic.

Fetterman reserved much of his ire for the MS NOW crew.

I love how he bashed MS NOW for defending platner — Pattie Kane (@blackroselove64) June 5, 2026

Not just a Nazi tattoo, a death camp guard tattoo. — brian t muldoon (@brian_t_muldoon) June 5, 2026

Platner wore (but has recently covered up) the Nazi insignia of the SS Totenkopf Guard. They were stationed at concentration camps and carried out mass executions of Jews.

When you witness the bewilderment of ‘journos,’ it explains how Platner is still in the race.

How did the reporter not know that? Anyone paying the least attn to that race knows that. — CrystalClear✨ (@cjharrispretzer) June 5, 2026

"Reporter" lol 😭 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 5, 2026

Journalists that do not read the news. Real news. By real people. Investigators without an agenda. — Decentralize D.C.! (@Albert__Priada) June 5, 2026

You're supposed to be docile, say a few curses about Trump, and pander to her expected narrative, John!

You make a horrible DEMOCRAT!🤨

How's that sound?

Pretty good, actually. — Scott For Real 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@BurtDoggYo) June 5, 2026

Fetterman is known for going off the DNC’s script. ‘Journalists’ would also know this about him if they did their homework.

Fetterman may be a Democrat, but he’s refreshingly sane and truthful when it comes to most of the disgusting things his party tries to justify.

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Who would of thought Fetterman would turn out to be the most sane democrat in the party 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Liberty 2 (@Kandibar2026) June 5, 2026

If only he would vote for thw SAVE America Act.



I love his moxy, but make no mistake, he is a blue dem. — Not Arguing 🐭 (@NotArguing9) June 5, 2026

Apparently John Fetterman’s unique selling point is that he actually has a moral compass. So much so that people keep asking when he’s going to leave the Democratic party who is apparently now the party of no moral compass.



Think about that. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) June 5, 2026

The Democrat Party definitely doesn’t value Fetterman’s moral clarity since most want him primaried if he chooses to run for reelection, when his current term nears its end. His consistent voice of reason is detrimental to his party’s nefarious goals.

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