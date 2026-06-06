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P-Hustle and Bustle: Fetterman Holds Class for ‘Journos’ Clueless About Graham Platner’s Controversies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:16 AM on June 06, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It turns out that MS NOW and other outlets are sending out ‘journalists’ to ask questions about Graham Platner who haven’t even done minimal research into the Democrat Senate candidate from Maine. Democrat Senator John Fetterman recently encountered a clueless crowd of these hapless ‘journos’ in the wild. He gave them an in-depth rundown of all the Platner details they’ve ‘missed.’

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Here’s Fetterman holding class. (WATCH)

Platner’s resume is getting updated by the day.

His ‘online communication’ experience was recently expanded; much of that screen time involved his P-Hustle pseudonym.

Definitely need to use plenty of disinfectant after zooming in on that pic.

Fetterman reserved much of his ire for the MS NOW crew.

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Platner wore (but has recently covered up) the Nazi insignia of the SS Totenkopf Guard. They were stationed at concentration camps and carried out mass executions of Jews. 

When you witness the bewilderment of ‘journos,’ it explains how Platner is still in the race.

Fetterman is known for going off the DNC’s script. ‘Journalists’ would also know this about him if they did their homework.

Fetterman may be a Democrat, but he’s refreshingly sane and truthful when it comes to most of the disgusting things his party tries to justify.

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The Democrat Party definitely doesn’t value Fetterman’s moral clarity since most want him primaried if he chooses to run for reelection, when his current term nears its end. His consistent voice of reason is detrimental to his party’s nefarious goals.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

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