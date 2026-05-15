Let's All Celebrate the 2-Year Anniversary of the Most Ill-Advised Debate Dare of All Time

We can't believe it's already been two years since the most ill-advised debate challenge of the century was issued.

Somebody thought it was a good idea to have Biden do a "make my day, pal" video in which he dared Donald Trump to debate him (this was of course before the Dems shoved Joe out the door and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee).

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There are more fast edits in this than in a fight scene in one of Liam Neeson's "Taken" movies:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

End Wokeness Called it that very day:

This won’t age well 🍿 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2024

Prediction of the decade!

And we all know what happened next.

Still blows my mind his handlers filmed this video, watched it, and still said, “Yeah, it’s a good idea to release this.” https://t.co/Bjxy9l52br — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 15, 2026

Did Kamala Harris' people or maybe Nancy Pelosi have anything to do with the production? We can't help but wonder.

Happy Anniversary for those who celebrate https://t.co/6AwdlyQjvz — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) May 15, 2026

Does that video ring any bells? Maybe one in particular:

It was the political equivalent of this pic.twitter.com/XwWJCFLG7v — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 15, 2026

LOL!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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