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Let's All Celebrate the 2-Year Anniversary of the Most Ill-Advised Debate Dare of All Time

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 15, 2026
Meme screenshot

We can't believe it's already been two years since the most ill-advised debate challenge of the century was issued. 

Somebody thought it was a good idea to have Biden do a "make my day, pal" video in which he dared Donald Trump to debate him (this was of course before the Dems shoved Joe out the door and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee). 

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There are more fast edits in this than in a fight scene in one of Liam Neeson's "Taken" movies: 

End Wokeness Called it that very day:

Prediction of the decade! 

And we all know what happened next. 

Did Kamala Harris' people or maybe Nancy Pelosi have anything to do with the production? We can't help but wonder. 

Does that video ring any bells? Maybe one in particular: 

LOL!

*****

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