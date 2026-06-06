Bill Maher Torpedoed and Sank Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's BS Spin About 60 Minutes

The recent changes at CBS's 60 Minutes have Democrats in a panic, and concerns about fair, unbiased "journalism" have nothing to do with it (quite the opposite, in fact). The Dems can sense yet another propaganda arm of their party slipping away, and now that an insubordinate Scott Pelley has been fired he'll likely join a long line of ex-network journos who set out to prove that they're exactly what we thought the entire time.

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Meanwhile the Democrats will, of course, stick to the "Trump's threatening a free press by forcing changes to media outlets and censoring journos" talking points. Not everybody will buy what they're trying to sell, and Bill Maher pushed back on Sen. Chris Murphy's attempt to claim that Trump has basically hijacked 60 Minutes.

Murphy's BS was detected and called out. Watch:

Bill Maher repeatedly swats down Democrat senator’s claim that Trump is hijacking 60 Minutes to “tell his story.”



No matter which direction Chris Murphy turned, Maher kept getting in his way.



MURPHY: “You’re watching a censorship state... Trump is using regulatory powers to… pic.twitter.com/rS2ucGIroh — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2026

Murphy's accusations of censorship are just more Democrat projection:

Remember the Biden era Ministry of Truth?

Democrat politicians from New England are the worst people. https://t.co/Xx6xGVfyUl — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 6, 2026

The competition is fierce but Murphy just might be the worst of the worst.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Chris).

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