Bernie Sanders Sounds Like a Defense Attorney for Communist Cuba and Indicted Regime Leaders

Earlier today the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Cuba's Raul Castro and others:

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged former Cuban President Raúl Castro with ordering the 1996 shootdown of civilian planes operated by Miami-based exiles, a major escalation of pressure by the Trump administration on the socialist government. President Donald Trump has set a calamitous energy blockade on the island and has been threatening military action ever since U.S. forces captured the Cuban government’s longtime patron, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

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President Trump said that Cuba's communist regime is falling apart:

President Trump called Cuba a “failing nation” that is “falling apart” when asked about what is next for the country after the Justice Department announced an indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro and five others in connection with the Cuban military's fatal downing of… pic.twitter.com/PQuTbwLAfV — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2026

Right on cue, it appears that Sen. Bernie Sanders has voluntarily signed on to serve as a defense lawyer of sorts for another communist regime. Yeah, we're not surprised by this either:

Bernie Sanders is already defending the Communist regime in Cuba:



"What [Trump] is starting to do in Cuba is unconstitutional and illegal." pic.twitter.com/bvRxojrer3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2026

When do AOC and Mamdani join in?

Cuba should be free. There should not be a communist country in our hemisphere. — Richard 🇺🇸 (@Richard79139714) May 20, 2026

Bernie disagrees!

Commie gonna commie. — Bluebonnet Williams (@Rocker2) May 20, 2026

Not a surprising statement from a Communist. Sanders has never held a private sector job, and he was once thrown out of a commune for not contributing. https://t.co/ZwDhoywhJg — Joni Myers (@JoniMyers18) May 20, 2026

That sounds perfectly on-brand for Sanders.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice. All while there are actually members of Congress defending communist regimes.

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