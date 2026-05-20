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Bernie Sanders Sounds Like a Defense Attorney for Communist Cuba and Indicted Regime Leaders

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Earlier today the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Cuba's Raul Castro and others: 

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged former Cuban President Raúl Castro with ordering the 1996 shootdown of civilian planes operated by Miami-based exiles, a major escalation of pressure by the Trump administration on the socialist government. President Donald Trump has set a calamitous energy blockade on the island and has been threatening military action ever since U.S. forces captured the Cuban government’s longtime patron, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

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President Trump said that Cuba's communist regime is falling apart:

Right on cue, it appears that Sen. Bernie Sanders has voluntarily signed on to serve as a defense lawyer of sorts for another communist regime. Yeah, we're not surprised by this either: 

When do AOC and Mamdani join in? 

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Bernie disagrees!

That sounds perfectly on-brand for Sanders. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice. All while there are actually members of Congress defending communist regimes. 

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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