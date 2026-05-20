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Chris Murphy: If You Lead a Campaign Against Powerful Pedophiles, You Get Drummed Out of the GOP

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As our own Grateful Calvin posted on Tuesday night, Kentucky congressional incumbent Thomas Massie lost to his President Trump-endorsed challenger by almost 10 points. In his concession speech, Massie claimed that he would have come out sooner, but "it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv." What a way to go out for someone for whom we used to have so much respect. As Doug Powers reported, the list of people butthurt over Massie's loss was telling: Democrats Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego, The Lincoln Project, and Jim Acosta were among those angry over his defeat, along with CODE PINK and Mother Jones.

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Add to that list Sen. Chris Murphy, who now claims that "if you lead a campaign against powerful pedophiles, you get drummed out of the Republican Party."

As we mentioned before, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson urged Massie to take the House floor and name names. The problem is, the last time he did that, he defamed four people who had no connection to Jeffrey Epstein other than being in a random police lineup with him.

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That pretty much sums it up. Massie was one of two Republican congressmen to vote against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, siding with the Democrats, for one example. He wandered into RINO territory and paid the price at the polls.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY JEFFREY EPSTEIN REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

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