Chris Murphy: If You Lead a Campaign Against Powerful Pedophiles, You Get Drummed Out of the GOP

As our own Grateful Calvin posted on Tuesday night, Kentucky congressional incumbent Thomas Massie lost to his President Trump-endorsed challenger by almost 10 points. In his concession speech, Massie claimed that he would have come out sooner, but "it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv." What a way to go out for someone for whom we used to have so much respect. As Doug Powers reported, the list of people butthurt over Massie's loss was telling: Democrats Ro Khanna and Ruben Gallego, The Lincoln Project, and Jim Acosta were among those angry over his defeat, along with CODE PINK and Mother Jones.

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Add to that list Sen. Chris Murphy, who now claims that "if you lead a campaign against powerful pedophiles, you get drummed out of the Republican Party."

So there you have it. If you lead a campaign against powerful pedophiles, you get drummed out of the Republican Party. https://t.co/u4AWK9Fz0v — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 20, 2026

As we mentioned before, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson urged Massie to take the House floor and name names. The problem is, the last time he did that, he defamed four people who had no connection to Jeffrey Epstein other than being in a random police lineup with him.

Which powerful pedophiles? What are their names? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 20, 2026

You should go on the Senate floor and name the powerful pedophiles. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 20, 2026

Never bringing up Epstein got you through the Biden years. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 20, 2026

Who are these powerful pedophiles, and why are you keeping them a secret as a Democrat? — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) May 20, 2026

Which powerful pedophiles? Name them, please — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 20, 2026

This is the dumbest fcking post on X. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 20, 2026

Which powerful pedophiles are those, Chris?



Do you have names — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 20, 2026

Do you have names to go with that allegation? Or is this your usual made-up BS? — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) May 20, 2026

Waiting for the names. What names? pic.twitter.com/DmDkgS4QjT — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) May 20, 2026

Name the powerful pedophiles please and then show me the actual evidence. If you can't do that then STFU. — Anna M. (@AnnaGilpin) May 20, 2026

Not a single mention of Epstein on your X account before 2025.



Stop pretending you care. You don’t, and we all see it. — Je Suis Charlie 🎤 🇺🇸 (@slashapu81) May 20, 2026

No, pay attention. You go against what your constituents want and you get voted out. The fact that Massie's loss upsets you tells us how big of a RINO he was. We will get all of you assholes out, you know you're losing and The People are winning and it scares you. pic.twitter.com/CCWbx13LmS — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 20, 2026

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Massie no longer represented the constituents who elected him to office. Why is that so difficult to understand?? — AB76 (@Anniebeth1976) May 20, 2026

That pretty much sums it up. Massie was one of two Republican congressmen to vote against Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, siding with the Democrats, for one example. He wandered into RINO territory and paid the price at the polls.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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