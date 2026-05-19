Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why He Lost



Earlier tonight, Rep. Thomas Massie lost what was thought to be a hotly contested and close Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to the Donald Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.

Advertisement

Turns out, it wasn't remotely close at all.

The election was called shortly after the polls closed, with Gallrein quickly amassing an early and insurmountable lead. At the time of this writing, Gallrein's margin over Massie was nearly 10 points with almost 90 percent of the votes counted.

Massie remains a favorite among libertarians, but ran afoul of Trump in the current session of Congress by voting against critical measures of the administration's agenda, such as the Big Beautiful Bill and funding of ICE to continue mass deportations.

Of course, Massie cozying up to some of the worst far-left extremists in America, like Mother Jones and Ro Khanna, didn't help his chances. Nor did his recent obsession with Israel (or playing coyly with the Epstein Files for months).

Earlier tonight, in his concession speech, Massie showed just how obsessed with Israel he has become, while displaying zero class in conceding the race. Watch:

🚨 JUST IN — REP. THOMAS MASSIE CONCEDES: "I would've come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede."



"And it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv."



"I have called and conceded the race." pic.twitter.com/8Y70wGzp36 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Really, Rep. Massie? REALLY?

We'd like to say that he's better than this, and he certainly used to be.

But we're not so sure anymore.

And this is why he lost by almost double digits. Unsurprisingly, going out with zero class. https://t.co/kfpfkSnXke — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 20, 2026

The kindest interpretation of these remarks is that Massie was just trying to make a joke.

Except that his 'joke' only served to reveal his obsession and the fact that Kentuckians have not been his priority in a long time.

He’s been honorable as he jokes about him being in Tel Aviv, such a POS — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) May 20, 2026

Massie seems to be embracing the leftist characteristic of no self-awareness, making a crass comment about his opponent while simultaneously claiming to be honorable.

There was nothing honorable about his words here.

"We have been honorable the whole time"



Even with nothing to gain he lies. He literally touted an old endorsement today to trick voters. Genuinely the most snake oils politician we have ever seen. https://t.co/4PXF1kKTXa — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) May 20, 2026

Massie also embraced the leftist tradition of lying about everything in the closing days of the campaign, first claiming that he votes with Republicans over 90 percent of the time (once true, but not in this current Congress), then touting an old endorsement from Trump -- when the President was explicitly campaigning against him and for his opponent.

Advertisement

Israel Israel Israel! https://t.co/67f93ZHihh — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 20, 2026

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that this message did not win over voters in northern Kentucky, who voted for Trump by nearly 40 points in the 2024 election.

He's blaming the jews because he lost? His voting record cost him the race, not his stance on israel — Alpha-Bravo (@alpha_brav0) May 20, 2026

I guess he not only lost,

he left his class and tact at the door. — Ted S (@ClearReason) May 20, 2026

Stay classy Thomas. https://t.co/bYnfHQYD7c — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 20, 2026

He used to call himself 'Sassy with Massie.'

After tonight, he should change that to 'Unclassy with Massie.'

.@EdGallrein served his country combat for decades, proving his manhood. And this little toad can’t even concede like a man.

I’m not angry at Massie. I’m frankly mortified for him. https://t.co/IQKW3Nozym — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 20, 2026

He sounds utterly lost. No hope of recovery.

Yeah, this s**t right here is why he was rejected. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) May 20, 2026

And he immediately demonstrates why he lost — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) May 20, 2026

It's amazing. He's so far gone, we're sure he can't even see it.

That's not someone who should be a Republican in Congress.

Advertisement

We're not sure what Massie's future holds after his defeat tonight and his classless concession, but if he thinks that future involves an elected position as a Republican, he's got another rude awakening waiting for him in the near future.

Maybe he'll try to run as a Democrat. Or start a podcast.

Sadly, neither would surprise us in the least at this point.





============================================

Related:

'Y'all Are Sick In the Head!' Inject This Chicago Lady's Speech to Cook County Pols INTO OUR VEINS

Try to Act Surprised: Evil Witch Randi Weingarten Funded Her Horrible Book With Union Resources

Anderson Cooper's Tearful, Self-Serving 60 Minutes Farewell Blown Away by ONE IMAGE

Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces That Americans Have Been the REAL Terrorists All Along

James Woods Drops a Truth Nuke All Over Leftists' 'Racism' Claims About Immigrants and Assimilation

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.