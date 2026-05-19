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Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why He Lost

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


Earlier tonight, Rep. Thomas Massie lost what was thought to be a hotly contested and close Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to the Donald Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. 

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Turns out, it wasn't remotely close at all. 

The election was called shortly after the polls closed, with Gallrein quickly amassing an early and insurmountable lead. At the time of this writing, Gallrein's margin over Massie was nearly 10 points with almost 90 percent of the votes counted.

Massie remains a favorite among libertarians, but ran afoul of Trump in the current session of Congress by voting against critical measures of the administration's agenda, such as the Big Beautiful Bill and funding of ICE to continue mass deportations. 

Of course, Massie cozying up to some of the worst far-left extremists in America, like Mother Jones and Ro Khanna, didn't help his chances. Nor did his recent obsession with Israel (or playing coyly with the Epstein Files for months). 

Earlier tonight, in his concession speech, Massie showed just how obsessed with Israel he has become, while displaying zero class in conceding the race. Watch:  

Really, Rep. Massie? REALLY? 

We'd like to say that he's better than this, and he certainly used to be. 

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But we're not so sure anymore. 

The kindest interpretation of these remarks is that Massie was just trying to make a joke. 

Except that his 'joke' only served to reveal his obsession and the fact that Kentuckians have not been his priority in a long time. 

Massie seems to be embracing the leftist characteristic of no self-awareness, making a crass comment about his opponent while simultaneously claiming to be honorable. 

There was nothing honorable about his words here. 

Massie also embraced the leftist tradition of lying about everything in the closing days of the campaign, first claiming that he votes with Republicans over 90 percent of the time (once true, but not in this current Congress), then touting an old endorsement from Trump -- when the President was explicitly campaigning against him and for his opponent. 

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We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that this message did not win over voters in northern Kentucky, who voted for Trump by nearly 40 points in the 2024 election. 

He used to call himself 'Sassy with Massie.' 

After tonight, he should change that to 'Unclassy with Massie.'

He sounds utterly lost. No hope of recovery. 

It's amazing. He's so far gone, we're sure he can't even see it. 

That's not someone who should be a Republican in Congress. 

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We're not sure what Massie's future holds after his defeat tonight and his classless concession, but if he thinks that future involves an elected position as a Republican, he's got another rude awakening waiting for him in the near future. 

Maybe he'll try to run as a Democrat. Or start a podcast. 

Sadly, neither would surprise us in the least at this point. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

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