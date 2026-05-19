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From X’s on Foreheads to Press Passes: The Deranged 'Mangionistas' Are Manson Girls Reborn (Just Uglier)

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Yesterday, we told you about the 'credentialed' press outside of Luigi Mangione's courtroom praising him and supporting his homicidal behavior. Today, people are drawing a pretty apt comparison between them and some brain-dead groupies in the past.

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It's pretty hard to deny.

There are always desperate women to worship loser men.

One of them, Lena Weissbrot, attended Florida State University and earned some press coverage for making a disgusting portrait of Jameis Winston. 

She's been a whack job for a decade or more.

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Communism makes people ugly. 

It's galling, actually. 

At least back then, people looked at them like fools. Today, these lunatics are being praised.

Not a soul nor a brain.

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Very sick women. 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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