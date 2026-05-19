From X’s on Foreheads to Press Passes: The Deranged 'Mangionistas' Are Manson Girls Reborn (Just Uglier)

Yesterday, we told you about the 'credentialed' press outside of Luigi Mangione's courtroom praising him and supporting his homicidal behavior. Today, people are drawing a pretty apt comparison between them and some brain-dead groupies in the past.

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It's pretty hard to deny.

The Manson Girls are so back. — Queen of the Gulf of America and Greenland🌻 (@redandright) May 19, 2026

There are always desperate women to worship loser men.

The Luigie Mangione fan girls - Reminiscent of Murderous Cult leader Charles Manson's groupie girls, disaffected young women from traditional middle-class families. https://t.co/3M4LRPrhsx — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) May 19, 2026

One of them, Lena Weissbrot, attended Florida State University and earned some press coverage for making a disgusting portrait of Jameis Winston.

Yay college! FSU feminist uses grant to paint insane racist homophobic hate art against Jameis Winston (NSFW) http://t.co/U6RjYg3mo0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 7, 2014

She's been a whack job for a decade or more.

These three ‘Mangionistas’—Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas & Lena Weissbrot—are NOT journalists. They’re ghoulish murder Mangione groupies who scored NYC press passes to cheer an accused assassin who shot a man in the back. They don’t claim innocence—they celebrate the killing.



City… pic.twitter.com/pYfA1Z3IQv — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) May 19, 2026

Manson Girls 2026. Same ideals—altruism, collectivism, anti-capitalism—different getups. But uglier, too. https://t.co/jsRVyu8aOI — Scott Holleran (@ScottHolleran) May 19, 2026

Communism makes people ugly.

Just a new generation of Manson girls. Sick. pic.twitter.com/H7v6whc0Di — terri 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 🥃🤘🤬🤦‍♀️ (@tbonerva) May 19, 2026

It's galling, actually.

The only difference between Charles Manson’s “girls” and Luigi Mangione’s superfans is that the Manson cult members weren’t lucky enough to score press credentials from the City of New York. https://t.co/IE6oDWasqH — Mike Gallagher (@GallagherShow) May 19, 2026

At least back then, people looked at them like fools. Today, these lunatics are being praised.

You know who shares their believes? Zohran Mamdani. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) May 19, 2026

As disgusting as it is, it is not without precedent. pic.twitter.com/nSuf7SPRcc — ChicanaVeganⓋ🌱🟦🌻 (@Elepitts1997) May 19, 2026

Totally dead, soulless eyes… blank stare… there’s nothing inside. pic.twitter.com/yVAIryznby — Trellz (@Trellraiser) May 19, 2026

Not a soul nor a brain.

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It's the Manson Family all over again, all they're missing is an "X" carved into their foreheads, only this time they're inside the political structure... pic.twitter.com/ZtpJEMtF3y — David Pooley (@Poolio1960) May 19, 2026

Huh. I saw this in black and white and glanced at the story and thought they were Charlie Manson's followers. If it was the late 60s, they would be. pic.twitter.com/jTY08HISd7 — HerodotusPaine (@HerodotusPaine) May 19, 2026

Very sick women.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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