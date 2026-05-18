Monday Morning Meme Madness
Cuba's Dumb Move: Amasses Attack Drones, Threatens Strikes on Guantanamo, U.S. Ships &...
Democrats Bet on a Fraud: The Trust-Fund Kid Dressed Up as Maine’s Oyster...
VIP
Foxes in the Henhouse: Illegal Aliens Running Multimillion-Dollar Theft Operations in Amer...
Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow
We Chose Travel Scrapbooks Over Babies — DINK Couple’s Peak Cringe Flex Gets...
Political Polls Shows Outcomes for 7 GOP Names Who Voted to Convict
Margot Cleveland Describes It As Disciplining, Not Childishness
Brian Stelter Shares a Bad News Poll for AI
James Woods Predicts Coming Virus Hype
But TRUMP! Mollie Hemingway Takes Chris Cillizza to the CLEANERS for Lame Take...
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Doesn't CARE if Americans Struggle and Greg Gutfeld Ain't...
Bully Louise '10-Effin'-1' Lucas BEGS for Virginians to Help Pay Her Legal Fees...
*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement...

James Woods Drops a Truth Nuke All Over Leftists' 'Racism' Claims About Immigrants and Assimilation

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on May 18, 2026


There's a reason that actor James Woods is a Twitchy favorite and staple. He can lay down hot fire all day on the false narratives of the left, and then pivot on a dime to show that he has more graciousness and humanity in his little finger than all of Hollywood put together. 

Advertisement

This was the case yesterday, as Woods went on a tweet-storm, attacking everything from the media trying to create an Ebola panic to the lie that '81 million Americans' voted for Joe Biden in 2020. (Yeah, they didn't.) 

In the midst of it all, however, Woods was kind enough to wish a happy birthday to a 25-year-old autistic man -- using the voice of Hades, his character from Disney's 1997 film Hercules. 

If you looked up the word 'mensch' in the dictionary, there would be a picture of Mr. Woods. 

It's why we love him. 

But we also love him because he refuses to give leftists an inch, while working in an industry that demands everyone bend the knee to wokeness, TDS, and anti-Americanism. 

One of his hot topics yesterday was illegal immigration and assimilation. Woods captured the sentiment of most people when he posted that not only is America done with allowing illegals to flood into our country through an open border, but we're also done with the immigrants who live here but remain loyal to other countries ahead of the United States.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Omar has repeatedly announced her allegiance to Somalia (which we're pretty sure is a violation of her oath of office), and now she has been implicated in the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme, which stole from taxpayers to the tune of $250 million.

She's got to go.

All of this is true, but we know what happens when conservatives speak the truth. The left screams 'RACIST!' 

Woods was having none of that yesterday, and that's when he dropped an absolute BOMB on the left's false accusations

This! Every last word of THIS! 

Advertisement

America welcomes people from any race, creed, or nationality. What we will NOT accept anymore are people who do not love this country above all others and seek to turn America into as horrible a country as the ones they left behind. 

The left has rendered the word meaningless. Basically, these days, a 'racist' is anyone who wins an argument against a leftist. 

Woods also trounced any counterargument that he was demanding that people abandon their heritage. 

This is exactly what is happening in places like Minnesota, Dearborn, Michigan, and Paterson, New Jersey. 

And it has to stop. 

As Jussie Smollett can attest, some Nigerians even believe that Chicago is 'MAGA Country.' 

Ahem. 

Advertisement

With open arms. 

Thus proving the point that there is nothing 'progressive' about progressives. Just like there is nothing 'liberal' about them. 

It's not even a new or novel concept. America has known it to be true for more than a century. 

Well said by the hero of San Juan Hill. 

The post above concludes, truthfully, '... compatible with Western values.'

BINGO!

Advertisement

Don Cherry, despite being a Canadian, also had the best suits EVER. 

We love him, too. 

Just not as much as we love James Woods. 

============================================

Related:

Yes, Bill Kristol, I KNOW You're a Democrat; You're Also an Insufferable, Weeping Pustule

After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown

Sweet Vindication! Chris Rufo Provides Update on Hero Whistleblowers of Illegal Trans Surgeries in Texas

Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George Floyd Joke 

Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese Agent Mayor Pleads Guilty

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAMES WOODS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Cuba's Dumb Move: Amasses Attack Drones, Threatens Strikes on Guantanamo, U.S. Ships & Key West
justmindy
We Chose Travel Scrapbooks Over Babies — DINK Couple’s Peak Cringe Flex Gets Absolutely Torched
justmindy
Democrats Bet on a Fraud: The Trust-Fund Kid Dressed Up as Maine’s Oyster Farmer
justmindy
*SNORT* Spencer Pratt's Reaction to Nithya Raman PREENING About Possible Trump Endorsement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
The SILO Heard 'Round the World! AOC Embarrasses Herself During Rant Against Desegregation (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement