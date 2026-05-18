James Woods Drops a Truth Nuke All Over Leftists' 'Racism' Claims About Immigrants and Assimilation



There's a reason that actor James Woods is a Twitchy favorite and staple. He can lay down hot fire all day on the false narratives of the left, and then pivot on a dime to show that he has more graciousness and humanity in his little finger than all of Hollywood put together.

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This was the case yesterday, as Woods went on a tweet-storm, attacking everything from the media trying to create an Ebola panic to the lie that '81 million Americans' voted for Joe Biden in 2020. (Yeah, they didn't.)

In the midst of it all, however, Woods was kind enough to wish a happy birthday to a 25-year-old autistic man -- using the voice of Hades, his character from Disney's 1997 film Hercules.

What is your son‘s name? I just followed you, so I’ll send a DM with a little message to him. https://t.co/icTTfDwlwZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026

I truly enjoyed the interchange. Benji is a gentleman. I was touched by the personal video response he sent. You’re a good dad. https://t.co/LCGy5oi9Oo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2026

If you looked up the word 'mensch' in the dictionary, there would be a picture of Mr. Woods.

It's why we love him.

But we also love him because he refuses to give leftists an inch, while working in an industry that demands everyone bend the knee to wokeness, TDS, and anti-Americanism.

One of his hot topics yesterday was illegal immigration and assimilation. Woods captured the sentiment of most people when he posted that not only is America done with allowing illegals to flood into our country through an open border, but we're also done with the immigrants who live here but remain loyal to other countries ahead of the United States.

Remigration or extinction.



Start with Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/vT5KCjt5eH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026

Omar has repeatedly announced her allegiance to Somalia (which we're pretty sure is a violation of her oath of office), and now she has been implicated in the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme, which stole from taxpayers to the tune of $250 million.

She's got to go.

If the laws of the land were to be unapologetically enforced, this country would be a shining shrine to freedom and civilization. The current leftist architects of America’s doom need to be dragged into tribunals, properly and fairly tried, and made to face their culpability. https://t.co/798gYIzQTF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026

All of this is true, but we know what happens when conservatives speak the truth. The left screams 'RACIST!'

Woods was having none of that yesterday, and that's when he dropped an absolute BOMB on the left's false accusations.

Let’s get it clear once and for all. It’s not about race, folks. That’s a Democrat trick. It’s about CULTURE. Am I a racist? Absolutely not. Am I a culturalist? Unequivocally, yes.



If you can’t assimilate to this culture, our values, our laws, and our traditions, get out. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026

This! Every last word of THIS!

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America welcomes people from any race, creed, or nationality. What we will NOT accept anymore are people who do not love this country above all others and seek to turn America into as horrible a country as the ones they left behind.

This is how you shut down a leftist who calls you racist. https://t.co/H44RAGEtx7 — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) May 17, 2026

The left has rendered the word meaningless. Basically, these days, a 'racist' is anyone who wins an argument against a leftist.

Woods also trounced any counterargument that he was demanding that people abandon their heritage.

You make a good point. I love varied cultures and wholeheartedly agree they make America a richer place. When the demands of a foreign culture dictate a mandatory rupture in our culture, however, that is the real slippery slope. Sharia Law is the glaring and obvious example. https://t.co/aQkmIi7Fpp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2026

This is exactly what is happening in places like Minnesota, Dearborn, Michigan, and Paterson, New Jersey.

And it has to stop.

You’re proving my point. Their values mesh beautifully with ours - family oriented and embracing a work ethic. Welcome to America! https://t.co/Czj1z9WLs1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2026

As Jussie Smollett can attest, some Nigerians even believe that Chicago is 'MAGA Country.'

Ahem.

I couldn't agree more. Come here to appreciate what we have built, not take advantage of us. Come here - legally - to become part of us, and we will welcome you. https://t.co/gIIP2IVYHK — ROUS are Real (@ROUSareReal) May 17, 2026

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With open arms.

We can’t repeat this enough times. We’re not going to convince the progressives, but maybe we’ll reach a few independents. https://t.co/roJ9qZ312q — Dan Chern (@DanChern) May 17, 2026

Thus proving the point that there is nothing 'progressive' about progressives. Just like there is nothing 'liberal' about them.

This is put perfectly https://t.co/Y1WOlKxj8D — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 17, 2026

It's not even a new or novel concept. America has known it to be true for more than a century.

Well said by the hero of San Juan Hill.

Absolutely! If someone wants to materially change our culture, values, and mores rather than adjust to them, they have no business being here. There are nearly 95 Islamic countries these people who want Sharia law implemented can move to where it already exists.



Islam is not… — Forever LSU 💜💛🐅🖤💛⚜️🧡🖤🐯 (@WA_TigerGirl) May 18, 2026

The post above concludes, truthfully, '... compatible with Western values.'

American patriots want to preserve our culture because we know it has created the greatest and most wealthy nation in human history.



America's enemies want to destroy our culture for the exact same reason. — Heartland Grump - Unfiltered (@heartland_grump) May 17, 2026

BINGO!

The Great Canadian 'philosopher' Don Cherry, @CoachesCornerDC famously said: "Come to our country and live like we do or go back to where you came from!" 🙂 https://t.co/PCU4XXItrA — Danny Hozack (@DannyHozack) May 18, 2026

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Don Cherry, despite being a Canadian, also had the best suits EVER.

We love him, too.

Just not as much as we love James Woods.





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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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