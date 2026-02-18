Jamie Raskin Says Imbecilic Bigot and Fanatic Randy Fine Should Resign
'You're KIDDING, Right?' Karoline Leavitt Asked to Prove 'When Trump's Ever Been Falsely Called a Racist'

Doug P. | 3:39 PM on February 18, 2026
Townhall Media

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's briefing at the White House today was punctuated by a question about a Truth Social post from President Trump. The post was about the late Jesse Jackson and started this way:

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.

Trump wrote "I am falsely and consistently called a racist" by many Democrats (and media). 

During the presser, Ed O'Keefe of CBS News asked Leavitt "when has Trump ever been falsely called a racist," which she found laughable: 

You'll notice the "journalist" used the qualifier "falsely" because he likely agrees that the Dems who have said Trump's a racist were being factual.

If the reporter in question wanted some receipts, the Rapid Response 47 account was all over it rather quickly: 

And that is no doubt just a fraction of the number of examples that could be found. 

*****

