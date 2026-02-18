'You're KIDDING, Right?' Karoline Leavitt Asked to Prove 'When Trump's Ever Been Falsely Called a Racist'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's briefing at the White House today was punctuated by a question about a Truth Social post from President Trump. The post was about the late Jesse Jackson and started this way:

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.

Trump wrote "I am falsely and consistently called a racist" by many Democrats (and media).

During the presser, Ed O'Keefe of CBS News asked Leavitt "when has Trump ever been falsely called a racist," which she found laughable:

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just EMBARRASSED a reporter who asked, "When has Trump ever been falsely called a racist?!" 🤡



"You're KIDDING, right?!" 🤣



"I'm sure there's many people in THIS ROOM and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same."… pic.twitter.com/qSRxYJ9Ftd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2026

You'll notice the "journalist" used the qualifier "falsely" because he likely agrees that the Dems who have said Trump's a racist were being factual.

The entire "very fine people" hoax was a manufactured BS narrative that he was being racist. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 18, 2026

If the reporter in question wanted some receipts, the Rapid Response 47 account was all over it rather quickly:

Here's one for you, @edokeefe: "This is CNN Tonight. I'm Don Lemon. The President of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that." https://t.co/brXn0w6wjE pic.twitter.com/YtRQ8pqW1j — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

Making sure people from countries that hate us can't come here and kill Americans?



Had to have been racist — right, @edokeefe? pic.twitter.com/xgng3SfJuR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

Calling out a massive fraud scandal in which ~90% of the perpetrators are of Somali descent? HAS to be racist. @edokeefe pic.twitter.com/fS8O9EqPOQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

Radical Left lunatics and disgusting Fake News hacks have been saying this since the day he came down the golden escalator, @edokeefe — because they can't stand the fact that he sees people as one thing: Americans. (Case-in-point: AOC, every other day)



Stop trying to divide. pic.twitter.com/8ukRCKzRGD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

Former leader of the Democrat Party, @edokeefe: pic.twitter.com/5UpYQh3VFg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

Capital punishment for those who terrorize city residents by committing murder? Racist, according to the Left. @edokeefe pic.twitter.com/cRbrZ91Jeh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2026

And that is no doubt just a fraction of the number of examples that could be found.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

