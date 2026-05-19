Welcoming Cambridge Residents Testify Against 'Racist' Gunshot Detection Service

Residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts, want their city to be a welcoming sanctuary city, and part of that means doing away with the controversial "Shot Spotter" gunshot detection service. Apparently, it's racist and anti-immigrant. So, the city council voted to get rid of it. The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday:

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For many years, a network of microphones has been listening for the sounds of gunshots in Cambridge, in an effort to quickly alert police and other first responders so they can rush to the scene of gunfire. But this week, despite the pleas of the city’s top cop, Cambridge officials decided to turn them off. City Councilors on Monday night passed a policy order calling for the city manager to turn off and remove ShotSpotter devices in the city within 90 days. … Civil liberties groups, and some US Senators, have raised the prospect that the tools can subject minority communities to over-policing, which SoundThinking disputes. “This technology is fair and unbiased,” the company said in its statement.

Here are some of the arguments made before city council members:

BREAKING: Cambridge Council votes 5-2 to disable gunshot detectors to protect black residents and migrants pic.twitter.com/3NTzyxXBth — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2026

So they want to disarm us and remove gunshot detectors. Make it make sense. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 19, 2026

It’s like they have a weird fetish where they want to be murdered by minorities — Microplastics Guy (@GrotesqueChad) May 19, 2026

Dems: we want strict gun control



Ok, here are detection methods that can help track down shooters



Dems: not like that. — Davo (@davojones22) May 19, 2026

Disable. Defund the police. Replace 911 operators with counselors. Fence them all in. Let nature play out — ThorVonBrandon (@ThorVonBrandon) May 19, 2026

Suicidal empathy.

Willing to endanger everyone else though. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) May 19, 2026

In what world does this protect black residents and migrants? This is flawed and frankly racist logic by these moronic leftists. They will leave a community with less protection and help criminals. — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) May 19, 2026

They got rid of Shot Spotter in Chicago.. I don't need to tell you how good that is going. — C T Cowboy (@cowboy_t68213) May 19, 2026

Get out if you can. They want you defenseless and an animal on a tax farm. Nothing more. — Freedom Otter Show🔫🦦🇺🇸 (@freedom_nys) May 19, 2026

I feel like I’m watching a therapy group at a mental hospital putting on some weird play. — JD Reyes 🪔 (@Orthographix) May 19, 2026

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So basically when someone starts shooting, the police will be slower to respond.



And this protects them how? — Tom Steele (@tsteele93) May 19, 2026

That's what the police are asking.

Sadly this isn't unique to Cambridge; it's a pattern in progressive governance: treat the symptom (police knowing about gunfire) as the threat, while downplaying the disease (the gunfire itself). — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) May 19, 2026

Now, Cambridge can be the welcoming sanctuary city that the white liberal women want it to be. No more "over-policing" of minorities and immigrants.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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