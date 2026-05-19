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Welcoming Cambridge Residents Testify Against 'Racist' Gunshot Detection Service

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 19, 2026
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Residents of Cambridge, Massachusetts, want their city to be a welcoming sanctuary city, and part of that means doing away with the controversial "Shot Spotter" gunshot detection service. Apparently, it's racist and anti-immigrant. So, the city council voted to get rid of it. The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday:

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For many years, a network of microphones has been listening for the sounds of gunshots in Cambridge, in an effort to quickly alert police and other first responders so they can rush to the scene of gunfire.

But this week, despite the pleas of the city’s top cop, Cambridge officials decided to turn them off.

City Councilors on Monday night passed a policy order calling for the city manager to turn off and remove ShotSpotter devices in the city within 90 days.

Civil liberties groups, and some US Senators, have raised the prospect that the tools can subject minority communities to over-policing, which SoundThinking disputes. “This technology is fair and unbiased,” the company said in its statement.

Here are some of the arguments made before city council members:

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That's what the police are asking.

Now, Cambridge can be the welcoming sanctuary city that the white liberal women want it to be. No more "over-policing" of minorities and immigrants.

***

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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