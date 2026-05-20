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Fran Lebowitz Helps Mamdani's NYC Revitalization Push by Telling Billionaires They're Not Wanted and GTFO

Doug P. | 4:12 PM on May 20, 2026
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Most of us know the famous Margaret Thatcher quote about socialism, but leftist politicians and those who support them either have never heard those words or refuse to believe them.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been busy recently naming and shaming certain billionaires who have property in Manhattan (not anyone named "Soros" though). 

That effort is of course destined to backfire:

But do you know what? Mamdani supporters like author Fran Lebowitz don't care if all the billionaires leave the city. They're not needed, or so she thinks: 

If billionaires add nothing to New York, these socialists have a weird way of showing it, because they're trying to find ways to get their hands on more of their money. 

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There's been a lot of that going around on the Left. 

"They add nothing," according to Lebowitz:

Maybe Team Mamdani is counting on endless NYC bailouts from Albany. Rude awakenings await. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover and very possible future city bankruptcy. 

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the dishonest and/or clueless Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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