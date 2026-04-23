NYC Mayor Mamdani Earns Sarcastic Applause After Billionaire 'Name and Shame' Effort Starts to Backfire

As we've told you over the last several days, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is quite excited by his extensive plans to tax the rich to fund the construction of a socialist utopia in the city he runs.

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Mamdani's promotion of his plan to jack up taxes on rich people who own second (or third) homes in NYC included taking to the street and doing a "name and shame" video in which one billionaire in particular was named:

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Mamdani's office was thrilled by the fact that it was their most viewed video, and so were Florida realtors.

The billionaire who owns the huge penthouse in Manhattan is Ken Griffin, and you'll notice that, for some reason, Mamdani didn't choose a different NYC billionaire for shaming:

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!



Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

Gee, why didn't Mamdani choose Soros for his billionaire shaming video? (Rhetorical question of the day)

Even if the super rich own second or third homes in NYC that they don't always occupy, they still pay an absolute fortune in taxes to the city. But maybe Mamdani has helped make some of these wealthy people choose to go elsewhere:

Exclusive: Billionaire Ken Griffin is appalled that Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his 24,000-square-foot Manhattan penthouse last week as the backdrop for a tax-the-rich video, and that has triggered a subtle threat of re-evaluating investment in the city. https://t.co/omvtf8cDBi — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 23, 2026

Way to go, Mr. Mayor!

He's doing great.

Dude up and moved his business HQ out of Illinois to Florida and sold his five Chicago penthouses in the process. Maybe he wasn't the bear to poke. https://t.co/Grc7cfR7Qa — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) April 23, 2026

Amazon HQ2 all over again. Can we please stop committing own goals? https://t.co/Riy14Ni11B — Cole Maritz (@ColeMaritz) April 23, 2026

It's likely that we've only just seen the beginning of Mamdani own goals in NYC.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover and commie insanity.

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