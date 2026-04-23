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NYC Mayor Mamdani Earns Sarcastic Applause After Billionaire 'Name and Shame' Effort Starts to Backfire

Doug P. | 9:47 PM on April 23, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we've told you over the last several days, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is quite excited by his extensive plans to tax the rich to fund the construction of a socialist utopia in the city he runs.

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Mamdani's promotion of his plan to jack up taxes on rich people who own second (or third) homes in NYC included taking to the street and doing a "name and shame" video in which one billionaire in particular was named:

Mamdani's office was thrilled by the fact that it was their most viewed video, and so were Florida realtors

The billionaire who owns the huge penthouse in Manhattan is Ken Griffin, and you'll notice that, for some reason, Mamdani didn't choose a different NYC billionaire for shaming:

Gee, why didn't Mamdani choose Soros for his billionaire shaming video? (Rhetorical question of the day)

Even if the super rich own second or third homes in NYC that they don't always occupy, they still pay an absolute fortune in taxes to the city. But maybe Mamdani has helped make some of these wealthy people choose to go elsewhere: 

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Way to go, Mr. Mayor!

He's doing great. 

It's likely that we've only just seen the beginning of Mamdani own goals in NYC. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover and commie insanity.

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