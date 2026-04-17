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NYC Mayor Mamdani's Office Thrilled This Is Their Most Viewed Video (So Are Florida Realtors)

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Well before Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, Gov. Kathy Hochul was lecturing well-to-do people who lived in her state but didn't like the tax policies: "Move to Florida if you don't like it here."

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So guess what happened next. 

Then, three years later, Hochul did a one-eight fast enough to give you whiplash: 

Hey, great work, governor!

But have New York lefties learned any lessons? Of course not: 

New York City Mayor Mamdani joined in on that party Wednesday when announcing yet another tax, this time on what he says are luxury second homes owned by wealthy people whose primary residences are in other states: 

That video got a LOT of circulation, and Team Zohran is proud of that: 

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Well, there are no doubt multiple reasons for that. 

Perhaps many of those views came from politicians (and realtors) in other states who are licking their chops at the prospect of some of these super wealthy individuals bailing on New York and moving their second or third homes to their states. 

When all Mamdani's grand plans don't reap the "rewards" for the city that have been promised he'll blame capitalist greed. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover, while people with means flee to saner parts of the country. 

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