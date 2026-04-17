NYC Mayor Mamdani's Office Thrilled This Is Their Most Viewed Video (So Are Florida Realtors)

Well before Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, Gov. Kathy Hochul was lecturing well-to-do people who lived in her state but didn't like the tax policies: "Move to Florida if you don't like it here."

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So guess what happened next.

Then, three years later, Hochul did a one-eight fast enough to give you whiplash:

New York Gov Kathy Hochul:



2022: [to Republicans] "jump on a bus and head down to Florida, you don't represent our values, you are not New Yorkers."



2026: "maybe the first step is to go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, our tax base has been eroded."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/7KBZG93T60 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 19, 2026

Hey, great work, governor!

But have New York lefties learned any lessons? Of course not:

If you can afford a multi-million dollar second home in New York City, you can afford to join its residents in supporting the greatest city in the world.https://t.co/ek9TjB0Re0 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 15, 2026

New York City Mayor Mamdani joined in on that party Wednesday when announcing yet another tax, this time on what he says are luxury second homes owned by wealthy people whose primary residences are in other states:

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

That video got a LOT of circulation, and Team Zohran is proud of that:

This is now our most viewed video of all time https://t.co/Vic50ojHNy — Olivia Becker (@oliviaLbecker) April 16, 2026

Well, there are no doubt multiple reasons for that.

Probably cause it’s so insanely stupid — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 16, 2026

Not for the reasons they think https://t.co/kgpm0s5rAM — Michele Zaputo (@MicheleZ327) April 17, 2026

Perhaps many of those views came from politicians (and realtors) in other states who are licking their chops at the prospect of some of these super wealthy individuals bailing on New York and moving their second or third homes to their states.

The Florida real estate market is thanking you for sending all of your wealthiest taxpayers. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 17, 2026

When all Mamdani's grand plans don't reap the "rewards" for the city that have been promised he'll blame capitalist greed.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover, while people with means flee to saner parts of the country.

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