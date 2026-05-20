WaPo Stomps on a Rake While Alleging Another Outlet's 'Contentious Layoffs' and 'Dwindling...
Joyce Carol Oates Calls Bluesky an ‘Upscale Mall’ — Conservatives Say That’s Exactly...
Dem Sen. Gillibrand Told Sean Duffy She'd Never Flown on Private Jets but...
Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened La...
Dem Adviser: What Platner Bragged About Doing Makes Him More Relatable (Apparently Liz...
Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank of Massachusetts, Key Architect of Dodd-Frank Act, Dies...
Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Mocked Purple Heart Hero: 'Dumb [Expletive] Didn’t Des...
VIP
A Glance at Some of the People Upset Thomas Massie Lost Speaks Volumes
It's a Cringe-Off! Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker Battle Each Other for WORST...
MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mort...
'Epstein Class': Ro Khanna Flirts With Antisemitism
VIP
DC Councilwoman Agrees Curfews Are a ‘Dangerous’ Way to Deal With Teen Takeovers
Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why...
Welcoming Cambridge Residents Testify Against 'Racist' Gunshot Detection Service

A 'YUGE' Endorsement: Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt, Slams Clown Opposition in Mayor’s Race

justmindy
justmindy | 1:03 PM on May 20, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

President Trump has come out in support of Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles Mayor.

Advertisement

Obviously, Karen Bass' meeting with President Trump wasn't enough to earn his approval.

Bless her heart.

One of Pratt's opponents, Nithya Raman, seems to believe this endorsement will only hurt Pratt in California. Time will tell. 

Spencer had one reaction to Raman's tweet. Heh.

Let's hope LA is smart and votes for change.

Recommended

Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened Last Time'
justmindy
Advertisement

What people should be scared of is Raman or Bass winning. That is actually terrifying. 

Others were thrilled to see this endorsement.

Pratt has an uphill battle to save his hometown.

Trump shared his concerns about mail-in voter fraud. 

Advertisement

He has said this is a non-partisan race and his only concern is local LA politics. 

This is why there must be a YUGE turnout. Overwhelm any funny business. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened Last Time'
justmindy
Joyce Carol Oates Calls Bluesky an ‘Upscale Mall’ — Conservatives Say That’s Exactly the Problem
justmindy
Dem Sen. Gillibrand Told Sean Duffy She'd Never Flown on Private Jets but the Receipts Say Otherwise
Doug P.
WaPo Stomps on a Rake While Alleging Another Outlet's 'Contentious Layoffs' and 'Dwindling Relevance'
Doug P.
It's a Cringe-Off! Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker Battle Each Other for WORST PHRASING EVER
Grateful Calvin
MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Carlson Urges Massie to Heroically Name Epstein Names; Replies: ‘Remember What Happened Last Time' justmindy
Advertisement