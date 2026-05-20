A 'YUGE' Endorsement: Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt, Slams Clown Opposition in Mayor’s Race

President Trump has come out in support of Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles Mayor.
BREAKING: President Trump comes out in support of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s and his political rise in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026
When asked if he sees any similarities between himself and the fellow reality-television-star-turned-politician, Trump… pic.twitter.com/m4MpFa7xhb
Obviously, Karen Bass' meeting with President Trump wasn't enough to earn his approval.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and member of the Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger meet with President Trump at the White House: https://t.co/X6C7MzmOc4 pic.twitter.com/a5r0yctlQg— Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 23, 2026
Bless her heart.
“I heard he’s a big MAGA person.” https://t.co/sst2571Glk— Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) May 20, 2026
One of Pratt's opponents, Nithya Raman, seems to believe this endorsement will only hurt Pratt in California. Time will tell.
https://t.co/wLVvasaMIl pic.twitter.com/5DTykzOt6l— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 20, 2026
Spencer had one reaction to Raman's tweet. Heh.
If Los Angeles is smart, they’ll elect Spencer Pratt, someone who can work with the president to fix LA, rather than the other two clowns running, Raman and Bass.— Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) May 20, 2026
Unless LA is content with team Raman and Bass destroying everything. https://t.co/IzB4wSbTyz
Let's hope LA is smart and votes for change.
OH NO!— 180 (@180crypto) May 20, 2026
WE DON’T WANT GREAT THINGS! pic.twitter.com/U6g3XcKHci
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Using “MAGA” as a fear tactic or an insult DOES NOT WORK ANYMORE! Another bad take from Eyeroll Raman. pic.twitter.com/D4xsjwhgXV— Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) May 20, 2026
What people should be scared of is Raman or Bass winning. That is actually terrifying.
Donald noooo!!! pic.twitter.com/RtidvuNHL4— Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) May 20, 2026
This is huge! So very glad to see this!— CA Corruption Capital (@busybirdie10) May 20, 2026
I knew nothing about Spencer Pratt, nor Donald Trump for that matter, when they were reality TV stars (I seldom ever watch TV).
I consider them both underdogs, for their time going into politics, as they were opposed by the media.
The…
Others were thrilled to see this endorsement.
Los Angeles gave Kamala Harris over 70% of the vote https://t.co/pCfUu1qXMr— Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) May 20, 2026
Pratt has an uphill battle to save his hometown.
At least he is shining the light on California vote fraud.— DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) May 20, 2026
Trump shared his concerns about mail-in voter fraud.
That was not good for Pratt unfortunately. Might have just lost the election for him. The one thing so many here are on the fence about was will he become like Trump.— Betz (@betsy_bitsy) May 20, 2026
Spencer's popularity has soared nationally, though I don't think he has claimed to be a big MAGA person. pic.twitter.com/MnkYgeVOyt— mamabeliever (@mamabeliever) May 20, 2026
He has said this is a non-partisan race and his only concern is local LA politics.
There is only one way to beat it. TOO BIG TO RIG— FUD KIM (@FudKim) May 20, 2026
This is why there must be a YUGE turnout. Overwhelm any funny business.
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