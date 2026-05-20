A 'YUGE' Endorsement: Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt, Slams Clown Opposition in Mayor’s Race

President Trump has come out in support of Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles Mayor.

BREAKING: President Trump comes out in support of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s and his political rise in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.



When asked if he sees any similarities between himself and the fellow reality-television-star-turned-politician, Trump… pic.twitter.com/m4MpFa7xhb — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

Obviously, Karen Bass' meeting with President Trump wasn't enough to earn his approval.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and member of the Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger meet with President Trump at the White House: https://t.co/X6C7MzmOc4 pic.twitter.com/a5r0yctlQg — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 23, 2026

Bless her heart.

“I heard he’s a big MAGA person.” https://t.co/sst2571Glk — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) May 20, 2026

One of Pratt's opponents, Nithya Raman, seems to believe this endorsement will only hurt Pratt in California. Time will tell.

Spencer had one reaction to Raman's tweet. Heh.

If Los Angeles is smart, they’ll elect Spencer Pratt, someone who can work with the president to fix LA, rather than the other two clowns running, Raman and Bass.

Unless LA is content with team Raman and Bass destroying everything. https://t.co/IzB4wSbTyz — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) May 20, 2026

Let's hope LA is smart and votes for change.

OH NO!



WE DON’T WANT GREAT THINGS! pic.twitter.com/U6g3XcKHci — 180 (@180crypto) May 20, 2026

Using “MAGA” as a fear tactic or an insult DOES NOT WORK ANYMORE! Another bad take from Eyeroll Raman. pic.twitter.com/D4xsjwhgXV — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) May 20, 2026

What people should be scared of is Raman or Bass winning. That is actually terrifying.

This is huge! So very glad to see this!



I knew nothing about Spencer Pratt, nor Donald Trump for that matter, when they were reality TV stars (I seldom ever watch TV).



I consider them both underdogs, for their time going into politics, as they were opposed by the media.



The… — CA Corruption Capital (@busybirdie10) May 20, 2026

Others were thrilled to see this endorsement.

Los Angeles gave Kamala Harris over 70% of the vote https://t.co/pCfUu1qXMr — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) May 20, 2026

Pratt has an uphill battle to save his hometown.

At least he is shining the light on California vote fraud. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) May 20, 2026

Trump shared his concerns about mail-in voter fraud.

That was not good for Pratt unfortunately. Might have just lost the election for him. The one thing so many here are on the fence about was will he become like Trump. — Betz (@betsy_bitsy) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

Spencer's popularity has soared nationally, though I don't think he has claimed to be a big MAGA person. pic.twitter.com/MnkYgeVOyt — mamabeliever (@mamabeliever) May 20, 2026

He has said this is a non-partisan race and his only concern is local LA politics.

There is only one way to beat it. TOO BIG TO RIG — FUD KIM (@FudKim) May 20, 2026

This is why there must be a YUGE turnout. Overwhelm any funny business.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.