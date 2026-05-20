Joyce Carol Oates Calls Bluesky an ‘Upscale Mall’ — Conservatives Say That’s Exactly the Problem

Joyce Caol Oates took to X to share her experience on Bluesky and how it compares to the Twitter/X experience.

not sure if anyone is at Bluesky. when I visit the site all is calm, unchanging; I have not had a single new follower in many months; exchanges are always interesting & intelligent but relatively few. Bluesky exudes the air of an upscale mall, beautifully maintained, hushed.… — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 19, 2026

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Basically, Joyce claims Bluesky is for hoity-toity conversations, newcomers aren't showing up or very welcome and the conversations are limited. Sounds like Leftists.

I dare you to disagree with someone on there then come back here and post the death threats you get. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 20, 2026

People with conservative beliefs do not get the same reception on Bluesky.

Clearly we have different Bluesky experiences! When I’m there, it’s pile-ons, brutally policed ideological conformity, and base savagery! — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) May 20, 2026

If you dare to be a right-leaning person, Bluesky will not be pleasant for you.

“One will likely not be mobbed or mugged” at bluesky as long as you toe the party line. If you are at odds with any of basically three prevailing sub-ideologies of the left you will indeed be piled on. — Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) May 20, 2026

If you're a Commie, you'll be happy there.

Do you not realized that they don’t mob you because you are utterly inoffensive to them? — Bulldoze Baggins (@correyallen2) May 19, 2026

Exactly. Joyce says nothing to offend Leftist sensibilities.

Say something negative about abortion on Bluesky and see what happens! — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) May 20, 2026

Make a post about Trump making DC beautiful again. See if that stirs anything up. — Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) May 20, 2026

Commenters were even so kind to suggest topics Joyce could mention if she was looking for a Bluesky fight.

Bluesy is perfect for those without critical thinking skills, you must feel right at home in your elitest ivory tower looking down on all the deplorables while simultaneously patting yourselves on the back for destroying the country.. — Tired of the willfully ignorant.. (@kemicalkid19) May 20, 2026

All the elites gather to turn their noses down on the poors.

Liberalism & Bluesky is for the elites.



X is for the streets. https://t.co/2Wn6ZTWuaG — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 20, 2026

And absolutely not for the working class.

Bluesky = upscale dead mall https://t.co/HEhZxlfFap — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) May 20, 2026

Not in this economy.

Have a buddy who is always rooting for Musks downfall.



He wouldn't listen to me when I told him even if what was being sold about BlueSky was true, no one wants a Social Media platform where everyone agrees.



Its why no one sticks to Truth Social or BlueSky



They want the sewer https://t.co/L53JwMaTEa — 🇺🇸🦂Butters-/K/un🦂🇺🇸 (@TheUnaButters) May 20, 2026

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The purpose of these kinds of sites should be respectful dialogue. If everyone agrees, there is none of that. It's boring.

I got the same impression. I suspect that Bluesky is a corral for liberals to be herded into, mollified, and anaesthetized.



The MediaMafia knows how to do its job... https://t.co/EKIUDQe9X1 — George Proust (@GeorgeProust) May 20, 2026

The Leftists can tell each other how much better than everyone else they are. How posh.