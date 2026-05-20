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Joyce Carol Oates Calls Bluesky an ‘Upscale Mall’ — Conservatives Say That’s Exactly the Problem

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on May 20, 2026
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Joyce Caol Oates took to X to share her experience on Bluesky and how it compares to the Twitter/X experience.

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Basically, Joyce claims Bluesky is for hoity-toity conversations, newcomers aren't showing up or very welcome and the conversations are limited. Sounds like Leftists.

People with conservative beliefs do not get the same reception on Bluesky.

If you dare to be a right-leaning person, Bluesky will not be pleasant for you.

If you're a Commie, you'll be happy there.

Exactly. Joyce says nothing to offend Leftist sensibilities.

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Commenters were even so kind to suggest topics Joyce could mention if she was looking for a Bluesky fight.

All the elites gather to turn their noses down on the poors.

And absolutely not for the working class.

Not in this economy. 

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The purpose of these kinds of sites should be respectful dialogue. If everyone agrees, there is none of that. It's boring.

The Leftists can tell each other how much better than everyone else they are. How posh.

Tags:

BLUESKY CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH LIBERAL MEDIA

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