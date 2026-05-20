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Dem Sen. Gillibrand Told Sean Duffy She'd Never Flown on Private Jets but the Receipts Say Otherwise

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on May 20, 2026
Twitchy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is on his A-game while calling out the lies and assorted BS from Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Gavin Newsom's high-speed train to nowhere:

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Speaking of high-speed transportation, the subject of private jet usage came up during Duffy's testimony before a Senate committee.

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got some pushback from Duffy on a subject she didn't want to talk about, and at the end of this clip you can hear her denial about having used private jets: 

The receipts people have been finding don't really line up with Gillibrand's response to Duffy. 

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We wouldn't be surprised if the senator's response to that was something like "it was chartered and not MY private jet." We've heard that spin before. 

Members of Congress often try to take the "this is not about ME" approach when grilling others and there are a lot of reasons for that (and we just watched one such example).

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