Dem Sen. Gillibrand Told Sean Duffy She'd Never Flown on Private Jets but the Receipts Say Otherwise

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is on his A-game while calling out the lies and assorted BS from Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Gavin Newsom's high-speed train to nowhere:

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INSANITY! Newsom is asking for $126 BILLION more for his train to nowhere.



Thankfully, we defunded Gavin’s CRAZY TRAIN. It’s time to end the lunacy for good and stop the waste!



WATCH the clip from “60 Minutes”👇 pic.twitter.com/dinwBjIlGZ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 6, 2026

Speaking of high-speed transportation, the subject of private jet usage came up during Duffy's testimony before a Senate committee.

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got some pushback from Duffy on a subject she didn't want to talk about, and at the end of this clip you can hear her denial about having used private jets:

🚨WOAH: GILLIBRAND GOES BALLISTIC after @SecDuffy calls out her hypocrisy 🤯



$7 MILLION GRAVY TRAIN — INCLUDING PRIVATE JETS AND STEAK DINNERS 🥩✈️



WATCH👇👇 pic.twitter.com/v8kHuPHn78 — USDOT Rapid Response (@USDOTRapid) May 19, 2026

The receipts people have been finding don't really line up with Gillibrand's response to Duffy.

Gillibrand to Duffy: “I’ve never been on a private jet!”



This 2014 story from an NBC affiliate in Buffalo contradicts that. https://t.co/ifxECsKju4 pic.twitter.com/lclDdMcxIN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 20, 2026

We wouldn't be surprised if the senator's response to that was something like "it was chartered and not MY private jet." We've heard that spin before.

.@gillibrandny just flat out LIED on camera. "I've never been on a private jet." BULLSHIT!

She's been flying private and luxuriously for YEARS with taxpayer money!

It's public record, Senator. pic.twitter.com/QZ8okhCeSr — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) May 19, 2026

So…she’s just gonna lie like it’s nothing?😂 pic.twitter.com/18pGRfkpzg — Refugee316 (@Refugee316) May 19, 2026

Members of Congress often try to take the "this is not about ME" approach when grilling others and there are a lot of reasons for that (and we just watched one such example).

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