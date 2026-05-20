Dem Sen. Gillibrand Told Sean Duffy She'd Never Flown on Private Jets but the Receipts Say Otherwise

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is on his A-game while calling out the lies and assorted BS from Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and, of course, Gavin Newsom's high-speed train to nowhere:
INSANITY! Newsom is asking for $126 BILLION more for his train to nowhere.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 6, 2026
Thankfully, we defunded Gavin’s CRAZY TRAIN. It’s time to end the lunacy for good and stop the waste!
WATCH the clip from “60 Minutes”👇 pic.twitter.com/dinwBjIlGZ
Speaking of high-speed transportation, the subject of private jet usage came up during Duffy's testimony before a Senate committee.
Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand got some pushback from Duffy on a subject she didn't want to talk about, and at the end of this clip you can hear her denial about having used private jets:
🚨WOAH: GILLIBRAND GOES BALLISTIC after @SecDuffy calls out her hypocrisy 🤯— USDOT Rapid Response (@USDOTRapid) May 19, 2026
$7 MILLION GRAVY TRAIN — INCLUDING PRIVATE JETS AND STEAK DINNERS 🥩✈️
WATCH👇👇 pic.twitter.com/v8kHuPHn78
The receipts people have been finding don't really line up with Gillibrand's response to Duffy.
Gillibrand to Duffy: “I’ve never been on a private jet!”— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 20, 2026
This 2014 story from an NBC affiliate in Buffalo contradicts that. https://t.co/ifxECsKju4 pic.twitter.com/lclDdMcxIN
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We wouldn't be surprised if the senator's response to that was something like "it was chartered and not MY private jet." We've heard that spin before.
.@gillibrandny just flat out LIED on camera. "I've never been on a private jet." BULLSHIT!— Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) May 19, 2026
She's been flying private and luxuriously for YEARS with taxpayer money!
It's public record, Senator. pic.twitter.com/QZ8okhCeSr
So…she’s just gonna lie like it’s nothing?😂 pic.twitter.com/18pGRfkpzg— Refugee316 (@Refugee316) May 19, 2026
Members of Congress often try to take the "this is not about ME" approach when grilling others and there are a lot of reasons for that (and we just watched one such example).
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