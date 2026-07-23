AP: Trans Aid Workers in Nepal Turn to Sex Work After USAID Cuts Cost Them Their Jobs

We've been hearing a resurgence in stories about the global body count ever since Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire. Musk oversaw DOGE, which recommended dismantling the Democratic slush fund known as USAID. Since then, we've heard stories about women dying in Africa because their government apparently couldn't afford diesel fuel for the ambulance without relying on the U.S. taxpayer. Musk even threatened to sue Rep. Ro Khanna, who cited a bogus Lancet study to claim that Musk was responsible for the deaths of 4.5 million children.

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The Associated Press reports that, thanks to USAID being dismantled, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers in impoverished Nepal have few job options other than turning to prostitution. Grab a tissue before hitting play on this video, in which a former aid worker says that USAID used to pay for condoms and lubricant.

In impoverished Nepal, where a conservative culture leaves openly transgender people with few legal job options, the impact on aid workers’ lives was particularly crushing. Starving and scared, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers left jobless by the funding cuts have turned to sex work… pic.twitter.com/yukURpfxle — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2026

My earnings are no longer confiscated to pay for transgender assistance in Nepal, it’s a true tragedy https://t.co/TQ67RgtFpS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 23, 2026

My tax dollars should not fund LGBTQ+ aid workers in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/SgObcLovmI — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 23, 2026

Thank goodness USAID was shut down! Why should Americans pay transgender sex workers in Nepal? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

My taxpayer money does not have to pay for their problems not even sorry about that. Who the hell is anybody that I have to pay for their problems? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 23, 2026

Boofukkinghoo.

I can’t think of a single reason why that is my problem — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 23, 2026

AP should start a charity for Nepalese transgender sex workers. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 23, 2026

Why the fck is AP in Nepal attempting to guilt trip Americans into bankrolling third world trannıes? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026

It's why they became journalists. To make a difference in the lives of transgender Nepalese sex workers.

Thank you for exposing the stuff that we were funding. Lube for transgender sex workers in Nepal sounds like some far right fever dream but I guess it was actually happening. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) July 23, 2026

30 years ago this headline would be on one of those grocery store checkout line rags right along side stories about Bat Boy and Aliens abducting Mrs. Plumbottom's cows, and yet here it is in AP, like it is a serious issue.

There is nothing serious about this foolishness. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) July 23, 2026

"LGBTQ+" aid workers in Nepal



Make a list of your life's priorities, of people and places and causes to which you have responsibility or attachment.



"LGBTQ+" aid workers in Nepal would somehow manage to be a negative number on that list — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) July 23, 2026

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Imagine being the AP, wanting to get USAID restored, and you post the greatest article ever written against restarting USAID. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 23, 2026

So these former aid workers are afraid that they can no longer afford lube for their transgender prostitution? It's hilarious that the AP sent a reporter and cameraman to Nepal to try to gin up sympathy among American taxpayers.

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