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AP: Trans Aid Workers in Nepal Turn to Sex Work After USAID Cuts Cost Them Their Jobs

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 23, 2026

We've been hearing a resurgence in stories about the global body count ever since Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire. Musk oversaw DOGE, which recommended dismantling the Democratic slush fund known as USAID. Since then, we've heard stories about women dying in Africa because their government apparently couldn't afford diesel fuel for the ambulance without relying on the U.S. taxpayer. Musk even threatened to sue Rep. Ro Khanna, who cited a bogus Lancet study to claim that Musk was responsible for the deaths of 4.5 million children.

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The Associated Press reports that, thanks to USAID being dismantled, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers in impoverished Nepal have few job options other than turning to prostitution. Grab a tissue before hitting play on this video, in which a former aid worker says that USAID used to pay for condoms and lubricant.

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It's why they became journalists. To make a difference in the lives of transgender Nepalese sex workers.

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So these former aid workers are afraid that they can no longer afford lube for their transgender prostitution? It's hilarious that the AP sent a reporter and cameraman to Nepal to try to gin up sympathy among American taxpayers.

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