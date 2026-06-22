Blaming Musk: Ro Khanna and Chris Van Hollen Warn USAID Cuts Will Kill Eleventy Bajillion Kids (or More!)

The Democrat Party is predicting that upwards of eleventy bajillion children worldwide will die soon because USAID has been cut. Oh, and who’s responsible for these eleventy bajillion (or more) child deaths? Elon Musk, of course. Well, him and DOGE. Ok, we’re exaggerating a lot on the ‘predicted’ deaths. But Democrats Chris Van Hollen and Ro Khanna keep raising the number of deaths each time they’re on TV. Eleventy bajillion is not far off at the Democrats’ current propaganda pace. Whatever will we do?

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The supposed 'USAID death toll’ rhetoric keeps getting more extreme: In April, Chris Van Hollen cited a figure of “2.5 million children. "Ro Khanna just ratcheted that number up to "4.5 million children." So two months apart, this figure rose 2 million, per two prominent Democrats. They’ll probably have it up to 10 million children by November. All to lay the blame on @elonmusk and DOGE, so Democrats can go after him should Democrats retake power — as Khanna clearly lays out.

Here’s Van Hollen and Khanna pulling numbers out of their backsides. (WATCH)

The supposed 'USAID death toll’ rhetoric keeps getting more extreme:



In April, Chris Van Hollen cited a figure of “2.5 million children."



Ro Khanna just ratcheted that number up to "4.5 million children."



So two months apart, this figure rose 2 million, per two prominent… pic.twitter.com/ccqUZKnyYp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

Please do it, Elon.

Posters can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the figures Democrats keep conjuring up.

Tomorrow it will be 10 million and it’s based on nothing. No real data. Just political theater. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) June 22, 2026

I raise you 1 trillion children

See how easy it is to make up a number — Vinny🇺🇸🪖🐊 (@FLVinny) June 22, 2026

It’s hard for them to get the numbers straight since they’re making them up 🤷‍♀️ — Christy L (@Christy75188798) June 22, 2026

Amazing that all these dead kids aren't showing up anywhere but out of these corrupt politician's mouths. — dcnh (@dcnh42) June 22, 2026

It’s almost as if they don’t actually exist or something, because if they did, both Van Hollen and Khanna would be rushing to raise money outside of government to save them, right? RIGHT?

The truth is Democrats miss the billions of U.S. taxpayer money that was being funneled into their pockets through USAID.

The artificial number of alleged death toll is irrelevant, the American government has no responsibility to support USAID and perpetuate the NGO grift and money laundering — Harry M Leith (@leith_m33782) June 22, 2026

Van Hollen and Ro Kanna are just big mad that the money-laundering has ended. Boo hoo. — Lisa Airey (@LisaAirey888) June 22, 2026

Dems think they’re going to win back complete control.



They’re preparing the runway for the media narrative they’ll need to turn that money laundering machine back on. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) June 22, 2026

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USAID didn’t provide aid to anyone. It was a CIA cutout that helped implant leftist globalism around the world, and laundered funds back to Democrat politicians. They weren’t exactly feeding the hungry. lol. Such liars. They just need to money for themselves and their campaigns. — Selene (@agravematter) June 22, 2026

Exactly.

This leaves Democrats having to concoct even more ridiculous death tolls in hopes of getting their grift back up and running.

144m Children have died from USAID cuts and over 1 billion expected deaths by midterms — Dr. G Highly Informed misinformation specialist (@blounttruthnow) June 22, 2026

By the time the democrats are done and Before the midterms every child in the world will be starving because of @elonmusk and @DOGE

These 🤡 🤡 🤡 are unbelievable — BillyJoeJimBobCat (@Renegade424) June 22, 2026

Before the lying Democrats are done, they will say every child on earth is dead, and they will blame Elon and Trump, as hundreds of millions of children cry in their commercials to help them beg for more $. Pallywood on steroids. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 22, 2026

Just one more reason to get out and vote for republicans in the upcoming primary election. No matter how frustrating and infuriating the GOP makes us at times, and believe me, they piss me off too, right now they’re still the best option. Allowing democrats to take ANY power back will be a devastating blow to the health of the country. — Cosmic Kitten 🐈‍⬛💫 (@Badkatt2) June 22, 2026

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If that happens it won’t be imaginary children who are suffering, it will be our own. We can promise you that Van Hollen and Khanna won’t shed a tear for your kids. There’s no money to be made.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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