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Blaming Musk: Ro Khanna and Chris Van Hollen Warn USAID Cuts Will Kill Eleventy Bajillion Kids (or More!)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

The Democrat Party is predicting that upwards of eleventy bajillion children worldwide will die soon because USAID has been cut. Oh, and who’s responsible for these eleventy bajillion (or more) child deaths? Elon Musk, of course. Well, him and DOGE. Ok, we’re exaggerating a lot on the ‘predicted’ deaths. But Democrats Chris Van Hollen and Ro Khanna keep raising the number of deaths each time they’re on TV. Eleventy bajillion is not far off at the Democrats’ current propaganda pace. Whatever will we do?

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Here’s more. (READ)

The supposed 'USAID death toll’ rhetoric keeps getting more extreme:

In April, Chris Van Hollen cited a figure of “2.5 million children.

"Ro Khanna just ratcheted that number up to "4.5 million children."

So two months apart, this figure rose 2 million, per two prominent Democrats.

They’ll probably have it up to 10 million children by November.

All to lay the blame on @elonmusk and DOGE, so Democrats can go after him should Democrats retake power — as Khanna clearly lays out.

Here’s Van Hollen and Khanna pulling numbers out of their backsides. (WATCH)

Please do it, Elon.

Posters can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the figures Democrats keep conjuring up.

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It’s almost as if they don’t actually exist or something, because if they did, both Van Hollen and Khanna would be rushing to raise money outside of government to save them, right? RIGHT?

The truth is Democrats miss the billions of U.S. taxpayer money that was being funneled into their pockets through USAID.

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Exactly.

This leaves Democrats having to concoct even more ridiculous death tolls in hopes of getting their grift back up and running.

Just one more reason to get out and vote for republicans in the upcoming primary election. No matter how frustrating and infuriating the GOP makes us at times, and believe me, they piss me off too, right now they’re still the best option. Allowing democrats to take ANY power back will be a devastating blow to the health of the country.

— Cosmic Kitten 🐈‍⬛💫 (@Badkatt2) June 22, 2026

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If that happens it won’t be imaginary children who are suffering, it will be our own. We can promise you that Van Hollen and Khanna won’t shed a tear for your kids. There’s no money to be made.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOGE ELON MUSK USAID

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