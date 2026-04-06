'INSANITY!' Sean Duffy ENDS 'Gavin's Crazy Train' After 60 Minutes' Piece on What Newsom Wants Next

Yesterday the CBS show 60 Minutes performed a random act of actual journalism via an expose about California's high speed rail project that has cost a fortune and so far there's really nothing to show for it:

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In California’s Central Valley, some jokingly call these unfinished concrete structures their own “Stonehenge.” They were built for the state’s high-speed rail project, which has seen costs balloon and is years behind schedule. https://t.co/nN97QIgeuQ pic.twitter.com/LgPxx2XPtP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

With construction costs soaring and the timeline years behind schedule, California has focused on completing a more limited route than originally intended – a route that few were clamoring for, and fewer are likely to ride. https://t.co/XFAUjDeoyW pic.twitter.com/VPue8v98cs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

California voters approved this project nearly 20 years ago and there's nothing to show for all the billions that have been spent so far.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says it's time to pull the plug on this madness:

INSANITY! Newsom is asking for $126 BILLION more for his train to nowhere.



Thankfully, we defunded Gavin’s CRAZY TRAIN. It’s time to end the lunacy for good and stop the waste!



WATCH the clip from “60 Minutes”👇 pic.twitter.com/dinwBjIlGZ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 6, 2026

Now there should be an investigation into where so much of the money actually went.

This was a money laundering project from the very start.



This train is NEVER GETTING FINISHED. — Luke Johansson (@LMJofficially) April 6, 2026

It's either complete and utter incompetence or major corruption. Perhaps a little of both.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and massive boondoggles like the high speed rail sham in Gavin Newsom's California.

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