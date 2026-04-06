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'INSANITY!' Sean Duffy ENDS 'Gavin's Crazy Train' After 60 Minutes' Piece on What Newsom Wants Next

Doug P. | 2:20 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Yesterday the CBS show 60 Minutes performed a random act of actual journalism via an expose about California's high speed rail project that has cost a fortune and so far there's really nothing to show for it:

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California voters approved this project nearly 20 years ago and there's nothing to show for all the billions that have been spent so far. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says it's time to pull the plug on this madness: 

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Now there should be an investigation into where so much of the money actually went. 

It's either complete and utter incompetence or major corruption. Perhaps a little of both. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and massive boondoggles like the high speed rail sham in Gavin Newsom's California. 

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