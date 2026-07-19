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Accent Precedent: It Turns Out That AOC's Duplicitous Dialects Are a Die-Hard Democrat Diversion (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is stumping for her fellow party members, but her accent stumps the public. As the video below shows, she adopts a new dialect depending on the day and crowd. Many online are saying she’s blurring the line between actress and politician. Is there really a difference?

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Whether it’s an accent or an accident, here are several of AOC’s vocal train wrecks. (WATCH)

A chalkboard would actually be preferable.

Posters say that despite the angle of her auditory assault, you can still hear that it’s AOC.

AOC's accents outnumber Elizabeth Warren’s wardrobe options.

AOC’s bl’accent attempt is not new among Democrats. Here’s Kamala Harris laughably trying to pull off the southern black preacher routine. (WATCH)

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If there’s a class, the teacher’s doing a horrible job.

We're fairly certain the newer generations of dialect-determined Democrats are emulating a certain mendacious matriarch. (WATCH)

Putting the ‘tire’ in ‘entirely fake.’

One poster says that politicians pretending to be what they are not, depending on the audience, is nothing new.

She’s an idiot, but politicians and Conmen (the ‘Con’ part means gaining confidence from their victims…) have to be chameleons.

When politicians took trains across the country decades ago to campaign, they gave a different speech at every state or station depending on where they were, and the political atmosphere there. There was no instant social media or news at that point to show the contradictions.

They could go to one station and tell the people they were gonna stop Coal mining and Booze, when they got to West Virginia, tell everyone they were gonna mine coal forever and get drunk doing it.

They knew they wouldn’t be fact-checked on it. No question AOC is one of the dumbest I’ve ever seen, but she gets a fan base and elected because she knows the game. Joe Biden said with his dumb accent, ‘they gonna put you back in chains’…Hillary Clinton used a pronounced Southern drawl to an African-American congregation in Selma, Alabama, in March 2007.

Hillary famously stated, "I don't feel no ways tired".Give me a break..It gives constituents a certain amount of comfort with the appearance of a connection.

It’s called “ Code Switching”; politicians match their speech to their audience and build rapport.

— michaelintheburg (@Michael35678277) July 19, 2026

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The thing is, this may have made sense before the advent of mass media. Now it looks like the obvious pandering it is. Democrats need to stop living in the past and realize how off-putting these fake accents are in today’s online world. They're not fooling anybody.


 

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Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ELIZABETH WARREN HILLARY CLINTON KAMALA HARRIS

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