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Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on Saturday, David Axelrod interviewed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the University of Chicago on Friday night, where she made the outrageous claim that "the American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time." Axelrod also asked AOC about 2028, and she replied that her aspirations were bigger than becoming president. A presidential term is temporary, while single-payer health care, a living wage, and women's rights are permanent.

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Mehdi Hasan calls AOC "a powerful and inspiring communicator" and believes that her superpower going into 2028 is her ability to convince Republicans that she's dumb and extreme.

The post continues:

… ordinary Americans - as well as Republican base voters, will be impressed by her mission statement.

What mission statement? Abolish ICE? Tax the rich? Democratic socialism?

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The Green New Deal was her impressive mission statement.

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All of her extreme policies seem "moderate" when you're an extremist yourself. Some people seem to think she has charisma, which we'll grant, but we've all heard her talk. Is Hasan saying the word salad is just an act to get Republicans to underestimate her?

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

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