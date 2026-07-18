Squawking in Memphis: Dem AOC Unveils Awkward New Southern Bl’Accent During xAI Data Center Protest

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Memphis, TN, on Friday. She appeared with State Representative Justin Pearson and fellow Congressional Democrats Summer Lee and Ayanna Pressley. The group was protesting the xAI data center in the southwest area of the Bluff City. Residents claim pollution from the supercomputer facility is making it hard for them to breathe.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, AOC had no such trouble as she trotted out a new bl'accent for the occasion. (WATCH)

AOC has a new accent in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/WJsjj2plvr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2026

Oh good heavens my bleeding ears.... — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) July 18, 2026

We can’t blame artificial intelligence for what we’re hearing, just AOC’s lack of intelligence.

One poster had the right idea to watch the video with the sound off.

I'm not going to unmute this.



Is it "southern"? — Asianabsinthe (@SMH3770) July 18, 2026

Almost there — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2026

I'm not sure what it is, but it isn't anything I have heard coming out of Tennessee or any other states mentioned. 🤔 — tshah17 🇺🇸 ♥️ ✝️ (@TShah2017) July 18, 2026

She's expandin' her code-switching skills, yall. — GrammarSplainer (@GrammarSplainer) July 18, 2026

heavy southern fried blackccent — No One (@Nooc210) July 18, 2026

More like imitation redneck — Ralph’s mom (@GalvestonTaxi) July 18, 2026

Sounds like she tripped and the words that fell out of her mouth were entirely bl’accidental.

AOC isn't the first female Democrat to fail at delivering a convincing southern bl'accent. Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris beat her to it. (WATCH)

Alexandria Ocasio-Clinton — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) July 18, 2026

Was waiting for a noways tired — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2026

She keeps hot sauce in her "back pocket" too. — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) July 18, 2026

We’d say AOC had some Memphis barbecue in her back pocket, but she's a vegetarian.

AOC is treading on dialectical ground that’s been well-travelled.

Accents by Kamala



Ugly purple pantsuits by Hillary.



Sounds like predestined losing strategy to me if history repeats itself. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 18, 2026

AOC and Kamala have more accents than common sense. — Politikal Kat-Tales (@PolitiKatTales) July 18, 2026

I'd say she's pretty much acting like a "behind".



It's clear her and Kamala share another trait, phony accents based on where there's stumping. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 18, 2026

AOC should really consider leaving the fake accent ‘buhind’ 😅 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 18, 2026

It would be for the best. But we suspect this isn’t the last time AOC is going to spring her ridiculous bl'accent on us.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.