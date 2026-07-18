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Squawking in Memphis: Dem AOC Unveils Awkward New Southern Bl’Accent During xAI Data Center Protest

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:15 AM on July 18, 2026
Townhall Media

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Memphis, TN, on Friday. She appeared with State Representative Justin Pearson and fellow Congressional Democrats Summer Lee and Ayanna Pressley. The group was protesting the xAI data center in the southwest area of the Bluff City. Residents claim pollution from the supercomputer facility is making it hard for them to breathe.

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Unfortunately, AOC had no such trouble as she trotted out a new bl'accent for the occasion. (WATCH)

We can’t blame artificial intelligence for what we’re hearing, just AOC’s lack of intelligence.

One poster had the right idea to watch the video with the sound off.

Sounds like she tripped and the words that fell out of her mouth were entirely bl’accidental.

AOC isn't the first female Democrat to fail at delivering a convincing southern bl'accent. Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris beat her to it. (WATCH)

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We’d say AOC had some Memphis barbecue in her back pocket, but she's a vegetarian.

AOC is treading on dialectical ground that’s been well-travelled.

It would be for the best. But we suspect this isn’t the last time AOC is going to spring her ridiculous bl'accent on us.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AYANNA PRESSLEY DEMOCRAT PARTY HILLARY CLINTON KAMALA HARRIS

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