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Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduation Ceremony

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:27 PM on May 10, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

By now, you’re aware of Democrat Justin Pearson and his 1960s black radical cosplaying. Pearson wasn’t like this at all when he started getting into politics. Pearson is a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and serves the 86th district, which covers part of Memphis. He’s catapulted himself into the national spotlight with his throwback schtick and his over-the-top political stunts. Pearson spoke at a graduation over the weekend, and it was exactly the type of silly spectacle we’ve come to expect from him.

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Have a look. (WATCH)

They don’t realize they’re getting played by this fraud.

Posters likened the dancing display to a scene from the movie 'The Blues Brothers' featuring R&B legend James Brown as a preacher.

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We keep checking our watches, wondering when Pearson is going to drop his act.

Others said it was reminiscent of a scene from ‘Coming to America’ starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. (WATCH)

Please don’t encourage him, fellas.

Commenters say Pearson has adopted his current persona to grift and garner attention. The difference between now and when he started in politics is wild. (WATCH)

Scratch a Democrat, and you’ll discover a theater kid dying to get out.

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One poster had a little fun with Pearson’s clucked-up performance and the educators who egged him on. (WATCH)

We may feel embarrassed for Pearson, but it’s clear that he’s immune. If he could feel it, he would’ve cut his hair and dropped the 'Black Power' pretension a long time ago.

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