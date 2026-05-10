Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduation Ceremony

By now, you’re aware of Democrat Justin Pearson and his 1960s black radical cosplaying. Pearson wasn’t like this at all when he started getting into politics. Pearson is a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and serves the 86th district, which covers part of Memphis. He’s catapulted himself into the national spotlight with his throwback schtick and his over-the-top political stunts. Pearson spoke at a graduation over the weekend, and it was exactly the type of silly spectacle we’ve come to expect from him.

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Have a look. (WATCH)

We are VERY concerned about Justin Pearson. He was delivering a commencement address to high school students when he was either attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees -- or he drank a Trenta from Starbucks and nature came a-calling... pic.twitter.com/CR838DZ97e — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 10, 2026

I have sat for plenty of sermons from black preachers and aint none of them acted out quite that much. — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) May 10, 2026

It's just like @Justinjpearson to turn a graduation ceremony that is meant to honor the GRADUATES into a clown show starring Justin Pearson. The guy is a JOKE. — Kat Madison (@RoBarDa7340) May 10, 2026

Made it all about him, and the teachers behind him clapped like seals. Sad — TT (@9thInfantry84) May 10, 2026

They don’t realize they’re getting played by this fraud.

Posters likened the dancing display to a scene from the movie 'The Blues Brothers' featuring R&B legend James Brown as a preacher.

this dude was about to do a backflip at this point but stopped himself pic.twitter.com/nCBp7vbOOy — Michael I. (@carternixongr) May 11, 2026

James Brown did it better... pic.twitter.com/xZa11Ba7WH — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) May 10, 2026

We keep checking our watches, wondering when Pearson is going to drop his act.

Others said it was reminiscent of a scene from ‘Coming to America’ starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. (WATCH)

I'm going to tell my grandkids this was Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson. pic.twitter.com/OhUTHjmBFU — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 10, 2026

Please don’t encourage him, fellas.

Commenters say Pearson has adopted his current persona to grift and garner attention. The difference between now and when he started in politics is wild. (WATCH)

Rep. Justin Pearson in 2016 vs 2026: pic.twitter.com/OssrJOZJbs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2026

I'll never forget the interview with him pre-larp. Totally normal kid. It's insane. — Lex (@moreofalooker) May 10, 2026

guy grew up in the suburbs and larps as a 60s civil rights figure — Dragoon1911 (@Dragoon19111) May 10, 2026

This guy is about six decades too late for these carnival antics. — Dawgs Dog (@Callingalldawgz) May 10, 2026

It’s like he’s a black dude wearing 1960s blackface. — анонимный (@DreadBobby1) May 10, 2026

He's not a serious human. Actor playing a part from another era. — TheRealBudBundy (@StopLyinOk) May 10, 2026

Scratch a Democrat, and you’ll discover a theater kid dying to get out.

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One poster had a little fun with Pearson’s clucked-up performance and the educators who egged him on. (WATCH)

You shouldn’t do the Chicken Dance in church. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) May 10, 2026

I think the medical term for this is cocaine. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 10, 2026

I’m embarrassed for all humanity — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) May 11, 2026

We may feel embarrassed for Pearson, but it’s clear that he’s immune. If he could feel it, he would’ve cut his hair and dropped the 'Black Power' pretension a long time ago.

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