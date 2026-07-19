NYT Left Baffled by the Radical Concept of a Married, Pregnant Working Mom Who Wants to Be Called 'Mrs.'

The New York Times did an article on alternate fertility methods. They did an interview with a woman who specializes in that field. She happens to be a conservative who has children herself, is pregnant with another child and is happily married. She works very hard and apparently doesn't have lots of free time. It sounds like many working moms across America. Apparently, this has the NYT baffled.

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NYT writer seems baffled by the concept of a working mother pic.twitter.com/DxINO4pBUo — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 19, 2026

Oh, and she asked the publication to make her title 'Mrs.'. That really threw them for a loop.

Why did she also seem confused by a married woman wanting to be a Mrs? It’s just accurate. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 19, 2026

It's very strange.

You may think you can parody The New York Times, but you can’t.



Not possible. https://t.co/FPoFkj1a3u — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 19, 2026

When truth is stranger than fiction.

This is hilarious https://t.co/4fzwN5Kuzb — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) July 19, 2026

Is there a group of people more out of touch than the writers at The New York Times? https://t.co/lGROeUKh2R — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 19, 2026

Women working hard at a career and enjoying motherhood is very foreign to them.

Hi, @nytimes —



This is what life is like for working mothers. Perhaps Anemona Hartocollis should spend some time getting to know those of us who live outside of the Big Apple. https://t.co/lGROeUKh2R — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 19, 2026

Maybe talk to women outside the bubble.

Why would any woman want to be defined by terms from three years ago? She’s just…pretty normal. https://t.co/ViTrc8dd0O — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 19, 2026

She just wants to live her life.

The idea that there are only two options - girlboss or tradwife - is nuts. MOST women I know, whatever their politics, are in the middle of that spectrum.



We juggle. We pump with one boob out while driving to a meeting; we read bedtime stories over FaceTime. This is NORMAL. https://t.co/LwXwl9TYxX — Sarah McCammon📻 (@sarahmccammon) July 19, 2026

That's the life of the modern American woman.

Live shot of every person who ever interacts with me trying to get in touch with me. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 19, 2026

Newsflash: American women trying to balance working hard and rearing children are busy.

Get a look at this lunatic Hartocollis. Ugh. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2026

Honestly… most intelligent & hard working people wouldn’t make talking to a NYT reporter much of a priority in their lives.



They know the game & how the “journalist” will frame a story.



Lots of “scare quotes”, subtle negative jabs & stereotypes.



Kudos to Waters. pic.twitter.com/P8pGazFtjH — Maxwell Smart (@MaximUSofA) July 19, 2026

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Waters truly believes in what she is preaching and that's a good thing. Too bad the NYT will never respect conservative women.

Since the NYT “journo” probably refuses to define “woman,” this is not surprising. — kokomored (@kokomored1) July 19, 2026

Fair point. They're probably really confused right now.

“Mrs” is the correct term, as she is a wife



For an ideology obsessed with labels and pronouns being respected it is odd the writer appears to have a problem with this



It is also something to be proud of, one has to become a “Mrs” — pillowfist (@pillowfister) July 19, 2026

Correct titles apparently only matter when it's a man demanding you pretend he's a woman.

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