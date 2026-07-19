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NYT Left Baffled by the Radical Concept of a Married, Pregnant Working Mom Who Wants to Be Called 'Mrs.'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 19, 2026
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The New York Times did an article on alternate fertility methods. They did an interview with a woman who specializes in that field. She happens to be a conservative who has children herself, is pregnant with another child and is happily married. She works very hard and apparently doesn't have lots of free time. It sounds like many working moms across America. Apparently, this has the NYT baffled.

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Oh, and she asked the publication to make her title 'Mrs.'. That really threw them for a loop. 

It's very strange.

When truth is stranger than fiction.

Women working hard at a career and enjoying motherhood is very foreign to them.

Maybe talk to women outside the bubble.

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She just wants to live her life. 

That's the life of the modern American woman.

Newsflash: American women trying to balance working hard and rearing children are busy.

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Waters truly believes in what she is preaching and that's a good thing. Too bad the NYT will never respect conservative women. 

Fair point. They're probably really confused right now.

Correct titles apparently only matter when it's a man demanding you pretend he's a woman. 

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CONSERVATISM MEDIA BIAS PARENTAL RIGHTS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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