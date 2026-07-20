High-Water Marx?: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Progressive Corbin Trent Who Says Socialism Built America

Democrats are trying to defend the sudden infusion of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members into their party. One of the more ridiculous arguments some are making is that any government involvement in public works projects or utilities is socialism. Republican commentator Scott Jennings encountered this assertion from Justice Democrats co-founder Corbin Trent on Jake Tapper’s CNN panel show.

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Here’s more. (READ)

LMFAO! Scott Jennings is flabbergasted at a Democrat claiming socialism BUILT AMERICA. DEM: What, we're fighting socialists now?! SCOTT JENNINGS: Yes. Communists, socialists, very antithetical to the American system. DEM: Socialism, TVA, Tennessee, was built by socialism! Factories built by socialism! JENNINGS: Built by SOCIALISM?! DEM: America [was built by socialism]! Government workers. JENNINGS: Having a government is not the same as having socialism. DEM: If government employees building the New York subway isn't socialism, what is it?! JENNINGS: You're saying having any level of government is socialism?! DEM: Your guys are saying that, actually. JENNINGS: We're not the ones running on it! You have a whole faction of your party called Democratic Socialists of America running on things WAY beyond basic government services. They're running on total, radical ideas antithetical to America!

Progressives like Trent are trying to sell gullible Americans on soul-crushing socialism by equating it to supporting one’s local fire department or the construction of a subway. Jennings finds the comparison ridiculous. (WATCH)

🚨 LMFAO! Scott Jennings is flabbergasted at a Democrat claiming socialism BUILT AMERICA 🤡



DEM: What, we're fighting socialists now?!



SCOTT JENNINGS: Yes. Communists, socialists, very antithetical to the American system.



DEM: Socialism, TVA, Tennessee, was built by socialism!… pic.twitter.com/WbXHquiMXR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

Where do they find these lunatics???🙄🤦‍♂️ — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) July 19, 2026

Haven’t you heard? The Democrat Party is the ‘big tent party.’ CNN lifts the edge of the tent, and they roll out.

Posters say Democrats are making a false equivalency that is meant to ease people into accepting that socialism is as American as apple pie.

This is the most annoying thing about socialists. They think everything that comes out of government is socialism. — Justin Casey (@Jdcasey88) July 19, 2026

Utilities/infrastructure/public services are not socialism. Only a moron would think so. All you have to do is look at actual socialist countries. Their utilities/infrastructure/public services always suck. — Big Jayhawk (@rdmagnum) July 19, 2026

All these communists do is lie. Yes, there are public infrastructure projects that any economist will tell you are important. The government's building a dam or a subway does not mean the government built our economy. American workers working in stores, in factories, on farms, in offices built America. The communists will point to one thing the government needs to do, and then argue that the government needs to do everything. The Soviets tried this, and it led to death, poverty, and terrible repression. — George Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) July 19, 2026

The DSA will not be satisfied until America is under mob rule and, by extension, the government controls everything in our lives.

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Democrat Representative Robin Kelly was also on the panel. Kelly says she’s not worried about the DSA’s anti-American goals. She only cares about one thing. You can guess what that is. (WATCH)

Democrat Rep. Robin Kelly admits that she doesn't care about the rise of socialism in her party if it means Democrats win:



"We're a big tent caucus and that we're not always going to agree but the one thing we agree on, we know we have to win.” pic.twitter.com/2uWQsk0G4Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

Jennings gives Democrat leadership more credit than they deserve for intelligence. She wants to win even though she's going to be pushed aside and someone more radical will be taking her seat in Congress. That's stupid... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) July 19, 2026

"Big tent" is another way of saying "we have no principles or boundaries" — MT Johnson (@ItsMeMTJohnson) July 19, 2026

Exactly. The DSA wants to abolish the Senate, Electoral College, ICE and our nation’s borders. It’s one thing to have policy disagreements in a party; it’s another to roll out the welcome mat to those who want to destroy the very foundations of America.

Commenters say they appreciate Kelly's honesty about what truly matters to her and her fellow Democrats.

Hey at least she’s being honest lol. She wants to be in power. Even if it means having no integrity. Even if it makes life harder for a lot more people. Even if it ignores what we’ve learned from this nonsense in the past.



It’s the Ricky Bobby political party. — Elon’s Other Son (@InCongressJuly4) July 19, 2026

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Translation: we will side with a sworn enemy to get into power. pic.twitter.com/fE9Fl6gogQ — Derek Goodman (@DerekGoodmnwvr) July 19, 2026

Of course. Democrats want to win at any cost, even if it means winning with horrible people. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) July 19, 2026

Power is all that matters to the Democrat Party. They’re more than willing to sacrifice America to obtain it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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