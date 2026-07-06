Gavin’s New Scum: CA Gov. Pushes ‘Big Tent’ Excuse for Dem Party’s ‘Addition’ of Democratic Socialists

The DNC sent out a memo to all Democrats to use ‘we’re a big tent party’ messaging if asked about the wave of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates coming into the party. You'll recall those DSA members recently unseated establishment Democrats in primaries held in New York City and Denver. California Governor Gavin Newsom was just queried about those DSA upstarts and went on a confused, meandering journey before finally arriving at the ‘big tent.’

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Let’s join Newsom on his socialist safari. (WATCH)

Watching Gavin Newsom attempt to grapple with the question of Establishment Democrats vs the DSA insurgency is really something to behold.



He flounders and flops around before finally settling on the idea that the party needs to “be in the addition business." pic.twitter.com/AOlQwLMEdd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

Source: Meidas Touch YouTubehttps://t.co/Yh8FBUMtHV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

How is welcoming communism "healthy" for a country that prides itself on its freedom? — Kat 🧡 (@kat_mccrystal) July 5, 2026

It’s not just communists, but socialists, anti-Semites, and Nazis. The Democrat Party placed a ‘welcome mat’ in front of its tent for the worst of the worst.

Commenters were confused by Newsom’s sputtered syntax.

WTF did he just say???

Translation please😂

I don't think he "gets all that"



We now know he is fluent in "Word Salad", thanks Gavin. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 5, 2026

Do all politicians from California have such a difficult time stringing a few words together in a sentence? This is a very reminiscent of the cackler Kamala Harris. — Ron Fernandez (@RonFernandez3) July 5, 2026

@GavinNewsom is a blithering idiot off script. Dude could not debate a middle schooler and win. — David B (@stainless_dave) July 5, 2026

He’s gonna need to brainstorm better ways to talk around the fact that he’s the establishment while simultaneously kissing the DSA backside — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

Newsom is falling into the DSA’s trap like many other Democrats. They can’t wait to end him.

Commenters say Newsom is simply postponing the inevitable. The DSA is out for blood.

He’ll be pretending he was always a DSA guy by this time next year — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2026

He’s just hoping that they eat him last. — 59Corvette (@59Corvette1) July 5, 2026

the DSA is eating the DNC alive. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) July 5, 2026

The DSA is a horde of zombies that can never be satiated, as Newsom will eventually discover.

Posters marvel that Democrats are willing to lock arms with the ideological enemies of America to stop President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Democrats are so desperate, they’ll even accept a dude with a Nazi tattoo. 🧐🤭😎 — MeganElias (@Megan4go) July 5, 2026

Anything for power. Unfortunately he’s too stupid to understand the communists he supports won’t save or protect him — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) July 5, 2026

It's only a big tent if the people under it aren't trying to kick each other out. The DSA actively works towards removing Establishment Democrats from the tent, while the Establishment thanks them for the opportunity to be kicked out. — Finduckin (@gtlpguanthwei) July 5, 2026

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This is just about a power grab. Instead of separating themselves from the communist and forcing them to establish their own party, being transparently open about socialism and communism, they have kept them incorporated in a vain attempt to retain power. This is such a bad mistake and so detrimental to Freedom and the country. — Carbon-based Climate Change is a scam (@cjehu1) July 5, 2026

It’s akin to inviting cancer into one’s body. The disease will only spread and inevitably destroy its host from the inside out. Newsom and his fellow Democrats will learn that lesson the hard way.

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