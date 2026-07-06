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Gavin’s New Scum: CA Gov. Pushes ‘Big Tent’ Excuse for Dem Party’s ‘Addition’ of Democratic Socialists

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:45 AM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The DNC sent out a memo to all Democrats to use ‘we’re a big tent party’ messaging if asked about the wave of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates coming into the party. You'll recall those DSA members recently unseated establishment Democrats in primaries held in New York City and Denver. California Governor Gavin Newsom was just queried about those DSA upstarts and went on a confused, meandering journey before finally arriving at the ‘big tent.’

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Let’s join Newsom on his socialist safari. (WATCH)

It’s not just communists, but socialists, anti-Semites, and Nazis. The Democrat Party placed a ‘welcome mat’ in front of its tent for the worst of the worst.

Commenters were confused by Newsom’s sputtered syntax.

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Newsom is falling into the DSA’s trap like many other Democrats. They can’t wait to end him.

Commenters say Newsom is simply postponing the inevitable. The DSA is out for blood.

The DSA is a horde of zombies that can never be satiated, as Newsom will eventually discover.

Posters marvel that Democrats are willing to lock arms with the ideological enemies of America to stop President Donald Trump and his agenda.

It's only a big tent if the people under it aren't trying to kick each other out.

The DSA actively works towards removing Establishment Democrats from the tent, while the Establishment thanks them for the opportunity to be kicked out.

— Finduckin (@gtlpguanthwei) July 5, 2026

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This is just about a power grab. Instead of separating themselves from the communist and forcing them to establish their own party, being transparently open about socialism and communism, they have kept them incorporated in a vain attempt to retain power. This is such a bad mistake and so detrimental to Freedom and the country.

— Carbon-based Climate Change is a scam (@cjehu1) July 5, 2026

It’s akin to inviting cancer into one’s body. The disease will only spread and inevitably destroy its host from the inside out. Newsom and his fellow Democrats will learn that lesson the hard way.

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Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GAVIN NEWSOM SOCIALISM

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