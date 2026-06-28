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Dem Raphael Warnock: Socialists and Communists Are Welcome Under His Party’s ‘Big Tent’ Because ‘Trump!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Don’t be surprised if you hear Democrats on network and cable ‘news’ programs deflecting from recent Democratic Socialists (DSA) inroads into their party. You’ll know it when you hear the phrase ‘big tent party.’ Apparently, the Democrat Party tent is so large and welcoming that socialists, communists, Nazis, anti-Semites, and more are being enthusiastically hugged at the entrance with a ‘come on in!’ Don’t worry, Democrats are following up their coordinated ‘big tent’ messaging with the expected ‘we hate Trump!’

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The tent extends to the State of Georgia, according to one Democrat Senator. (WATCH)

It’s the best excuse the DNC could come up with. Look at Jake Tapper's face. Even he knows it's BS and is worried about the turn his Democrat Party is taking.

Posters say they’re already hearing this ridiculous messaging echoing across the legacy media.

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When Democrats running for office in the midterms are live under the bright lights on the debate stage, their ‘big tent party’ messaging will utterly collapse.

Democrats will have to answer why they are totally in favor of rubbing shoulders with new party members who hate America and want to see it destroyed. ‘I don’t agree with those views’ is not going to cut it. (WATCH)

The DSA is also admittedly against compromise.

Democrats will have no choice but to adopt every one of the anti-common-sense, anti-America positions of the DSA as its influence in the party grows.

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Who is sick of hearing their "BIG TENT PARTY" bullsh**?  

— Gigi (@Ginahalo2023) June 28, 2026

It’s only getting started, and we’re already tired of it. Hopefully, voters won’t be stupid enough to buy it. Wait, we’re talking about Democrats. Many will, of course.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GEORGIA RAPHAEL WARNOCK SOCIALISM

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