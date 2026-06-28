Dem Raphael Warnock: Socialists and Communists Are Welcome Under His Party’s ‘Big Tent’ Because ‘Trump!’

Don’t be surprised if you hear Democrats on network and cable ‘news’ programs deflecting from recent Democratic Socialists (DSA) inroads into their party. You’ll know it when you hear the phrase ‘big tent party.’ Apparently, the Democrat Party tent is so large and welcoming that socialists, communists, Nazis, anti-Semites, and more are being enthusiastically hugged at the entrance with a ‘come on in!’ Don’t worry, Democrats are following up their coordinated ‘big tent’ messaging with the expected ‘we hate Trump!’

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The tent extends to the State of Georgia, according to one Democrat Senator. (WATCH)

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock embraces policies like abolishing prisons, police, and borders.



CNN: Are you worried about the impact that these positions could have on the Democrat Party's ability to win a majority?



WARNOCK: “We are a big tent party” pic.twitter.com/SdALlDJIhO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2026

That excuse is wearing thin, Raphael.

You need to start thinking up a better excuse. — Ric Reed (@RicVaDude) June 28, 2026

It’s the best excuse the DNC could come up with. Look at Jake Tapper's face. Even he knows it's BS and is worried about the turn his Democrat Party is taking.

Posters say they’re already hearing this ridiculous messaging echoing across the legacy media.

I’ve heard that same thing three times from different dem politicians in the last day. Is this their new messaging strategy? 😅 — SK (@SteCK1878) June 28, 2026

The "big tent party" memo has clearly been released to the Dems — Jen Escott (@jenescott126) June 28, 2026

"Tent party," same words just like @ChrisMurphyCT, and other Democrats. They got the memo to regurgitate that talking point because they have no brain of their own. They're pandering to the communist invaders of their party.

You have nothing @SenatorWarnock. Pathetic! — Mari (@mari__zen) June 28, 2026

New talking points orders across all of their cockatoos MSM - "Big Tent Party". You will hear it non-stop for the next few days.



Big Tent of haters of America

🤡🤡🤡 — Miamicool (@miamicool) June 28, 2026

When Democrats running for office in the midterms are live under the bright lights on the debate stage, their ‘big tent party’ messaging will utterly collapse.

Democrats will have to answer why they are totally in favor of rubbing shoulders with new party members who hate America and want to see it destroyed. ‘I don’t agree with those views’ is not going to cut it. (WATCH)

Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss on Democrat Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier:



HOST: “Should she become a member of Congress?”



AUCHINCLOSS: “I don’t agree with those views..." pic.twitter.com/CVh7WadN0N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2026

NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?



"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

Confused. So some of the party can be for abolishing the police and prisons while some can be for law and order -- but how does one square that circle? This is not a disagreement around the edges (like funding levels for law enforcement)... — James Orr (@jamesborr85) June 28, 2026

The DSA is also admittedly against compromise.

Democrats will have no choice but to adopt every one of the anti-common-sense, anti-America positions of the DSA as its influence in the party grows.

The big tent party. These people hate America, the constitution and it's history. pic.twitter.com/mQsErdQJfi — Amos9fifteen (@Amos467253) June 28, 2026

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The big tent party is nothing but Communist Democrats, Islam and illegal aliens 🤷 — Lechuga Don (parody) laugh and think 🤔 👀 (@lechuga_don) June 28, 2026

Is the Democratic Party’s “Big Tent” so big it includes people intent on destroying our Country? Per Warnock, the answer is yes. — tegviews (@tegviews2) June 28, 2026

Big Tent Party - that has lost control of itself. Progressives are steering the ship and moderates are kissing their asses to be allowed to stay onboard. — Johnny Johnson (@Brodacious2k) June 28, 2026

A big tent indeed pic.twitter.com/XsRGbSdd7a — Homer Simpson’s Brother (@McCaffalope) June 28, 2026

Who is sick of hearing their "BIG TENT PARTY" bullsh**? — Gigi (@Ginahalo2023) June 28, 2026

It’s only getting started, and we’re already tired of it. Hopefully, voters won’t be stupid enough to buy it. Wait, we’re talking about Democrats. Many will, of course.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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