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Party Departure?: James Carville Freaks Out on Fox News Over DSA Takeover of Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:54 AM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrat political consultant James Carville is unhappy with the chaotic creature his party has created. Democrats welcomed Democratic Socialists (DSA) when they should have slammed the door in their faces. With DSA candidates scoring wins against incumbent Democrats in the recent House primaries in New York City, the already radical Democrat Party has turned its anti-Americanism up to eleven. Carville takes particular issue with the newly-nominated Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier. He says he doesn’t want to be in the same political party that would have her as a member. Too late, James. 

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Here’s Carville’s meltdown on Fox News. (WATCH)

Carville’s TDS is terminal.

Posters say the eventual takeover of the Democrat Party by the DSA is inescapable.

Hopefully, it’ll cause some schisms in the Democrat Party soon.

Commenters find it funny that Carville backed Nazi-tattooed Graham Platner in Maine, but he is now drawing the line at Democratic Socialists.

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Democrats are locked in a room with their metaphorical Frankenstein’s monster.

Commenters say today’s Democrat Party would be unrecognizable to party members from the 1980s.

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Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries think embracing these upstart DSA agents of destruction is the way forward for his party. Carville recognizes that the DSA's unpopular ideas could cost the Democrat Party races in the midterms and beyond. This is one of the rare times Carville appears to be right.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS HAKEEM JEFFRIES JAMES CARVILLE SOCIALISM

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