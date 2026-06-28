Party Departure?: James Carville Freaks Out on Fox News Over DSA Takeover of Democrat Party

Democrat political consultant James Carville is unhappy with the chaotic creature his party has created. Democrats welcomed Democratic Socialists (DSA) when they should have slammed the door in their faces. With DSA candidates scoring wins against incumbent Democrats in the recent House primaries in New York City, the already radical Democrat Party has turned its anti-Americanism up to eleven. Carville takes particular issue with the newly-nominated Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier. He says he doesn’t want to be in the same political party that would have her as a member. Too late, James.

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Here’s Carville’s meltdown on Fox News. (WATCH)

Carville continues his freak out over DSA candidates:



"I don't have anything in common with Ms Chevalier, and I really don't want to be in the same party she’s in."



“This is a bridge too far."



James just doesn’t seem to be enjoying the monsters his party created very much. pic.twitter.com/wHlaugfsPe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

Better than hearing that lizard go off on his Trump tirade, as he still suffers from TDS in the worst way possible. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) June 27, 2026

He’ll never change. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) June 27, 2026

Carville’s TDS is terminal.

Posters say the eventual takeover of the Democrat Party by the DSA is inescapable.

James doesn't realize, that's what his party is now. The Democrats made their bed. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 27, 2026

They thought they could keep the young socialists they’ve been busy radicalized in line. Now they’re in freakout mode. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2026

It's going to be entertaining to watch. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 27, 2026

Hopefully, it’ll cause some schisms in the Democrat Party soon.

Commenters find it funny that Carville backed Nazi-tattooed Graham Platner in Maine, but he is now drawing the line at Democratic Socialists.

James Carville endorsed the hobbyist oyster farmer with the Nazi tatoo who blames women for being raped. — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) June 27, 2026

Five minutes ago he thought this was a great guy to run in Maine. pic.twitter.com/PhqaN9brsk — Fartpoop69 (@Fartpoop_69) June 27, 2026

This guy should be metaphorically shot from a cannon into the pages of history. Why does the public need to bear witness to his journey of insanity? The Frankenstein that his ilk and media hacks like Bill maher have created have turned on their creators. — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) June 27, 2026

Democrats are locked in a room with their metaphorical Frankenstein’s monster.

Commenters say today’s Democrat Party would be unrecognizable to party members from the 1980s.

Carville is too stupid to see his party of 40 years ago doesn't exist anymore. pic.twitter.com/KREDBleWoN — Amos9fifteen (@Amos467253) June 27, 2026

Hard not to laugh at Dems. pic.twitter.com/r8l4x0plYs — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) June 27, 2026

This is the new democrat party, they have gone completely off the rails. They don't represent normal people anymore. — Amos9fifteen (@Amos467253) June 27, 2026

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They know that the statements these Communists have made as to hating the USA and destroying it from inside are not going to play well with the vast majority of Voters - that's his problem with them - losing the Mid-terms and 2028 — VincentFerrerNow (@VFerrerNow) June 27, 2026

Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries think embracing these upstart DSA agents of destruction is the way forward for his party. Carville recognizes that the DSA's unpopular ideas could cost the Democrat Party races in the midterms and beyond. This is one of the rare times Carville appears to be right.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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