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Hakeem Jeffries Calls Trump and MAGA ‘Extremists’ As Democrats Welcome Socialists, Communists, and Nazis

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:17 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries says he’s working with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. This comes after three Mamdani-endorsed socialist candidates unseated establishment NYC Democrats in Tuesday’s House primaries. The Democratic Socialist (DSA) primary winners are among the most extreme candidates ever to advance to a general election. But Jeffries isn’t worried about their anti-capitalism extremism; he believes that President Donald Trump and America-loving MAGA voters are the real extremists who need to be dealt with.

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Here’s more. (READ)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “Mayor Mamdani and I had a very good conversation. It was forward-looking. You know, it was authentic. It was candid. And I think we both have taken the position that there are going to be times where we may, as a congressional delegation, agree to strongly disagree with each other on endorsements. But at the same period of time, at all times, be committed to actually making life better and more affordable for the people in New York City and beyond. And in this moment of great extremism, it‘s an all-hands-on-deck approach. And so we‘ve got to come together, city, state, and federal government officials, in order to continue to do our best to get the job done. And that‘s sort of a commitment that I believe we all share as we move forward at this time.”

Here’s Jeffries on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer. (WATCH)

Jeffries is perfectly okay siding with socialists and communists to defeat President Donald Trump and MAGA. Talk about extreme!

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Posters say Jeffries has to redefine ‘extremism’ to excuse the company he now keeps.

Democrats truly are the anti-America party.

Jeffries is so blinded by hate that he doesn’t realize that his new DSA buds are gearing up to beat him in the 2028 Democrat primaries. Here’s what DSA primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier recently told Joy Reid. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party is burning down around Jeffries, and he’s oblivious because he's solely focused on Trump.

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The Democrats’ quest for power takes precedence over everything else. Jeffries should be fighting against the DSA for the sake of the country, but he won’t.

It’s entertaining to watch Hack-eem banging into walls as he attempts to put his political spin on this new wave of Democratic Socialist candidates.

The Brooklyn Barack is obviously out of his comfort zone when he is unable to recite his “but Trump” narratives in his famous robotic mode. 

I swear, people could play a drinking game regarding how many times Jeffries uses the word, “extremists.”

— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 26, 2026

The saying goes, ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend.’ That means the Democrat Party’s new friends are socialists, communists, and Nazis. That’s insane, Hakeem.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK

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