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Hakeem Jeffries Is Done: Is This the End of His Career?

Doomsday Bouquet: NRCC Gifts Flowers to Dem Jeffries for Being So Blooming Wrong About the NYC Primaries

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Incumbents were wiped out by Democratic Socialists (DSA) in Tuesday’s Democrat primaries in New York City. Among those leaving Congress in January are Representatives Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair. It was a horrible night for the Democrat Party and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The New York Democrat endorsed those defeated by Mamdani’s fellow socialists. With Mamdani becoming the face of the party, Jeffries is now a ‘leader’ in name only. On Wednesday, Republicans on Capitol Hill offered their condolences to Jeffries' overnight demotion with… flowers.

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Have a look. (READ)

(post continues) ...wanted so-called 'Leader' Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party." – NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella

Of course, Jeffries will do whatever it takes for the Democrat Party to retake the House and Senate in the midterms. It's all about power, after all.

Back in November, Jeffries downplayed Mamdani’s influence on the Democrat Party. Jeffries will be kissing the mayor’s ring soon enough after his horrible primary predictions and rebuked endorsements. (WATCH)

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Jeffries faced no challengers in Tuesday’s primaries. He advanced to the November general election.

It’s safe to say he might not be so lucky in 2028. (WATCH)

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The Big Apple is that stinking rotten fruit. Anyway, enjoy your flowers, Hakeem.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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