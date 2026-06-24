Doomsday Bouquet: NRCC Gifts Flowers to Dem Jeffries for Being So Blooming Wrong About the NYC Primaries

Incumbents were wiped out by Democratic Socialists (DSA) in Tuesday’s Democrat primaries in New York City. Among those leaving Congress in January are Representatives Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair. It was a horrible night for the Democrat Party and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The New York Democrat endorsed those defeated by Mamdani’s fellow socialists. With Mamdani becoming the face of the party, Jeffries is now a ‘leader’ in name only. On Wednesday, Republicans on Capitol Hill offered their condolences to Jeffries' overnight demotion with… flowers.

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Have a look. (READ)

NEW: The @NRCC has delivered flowers and a condolences card to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) DC office after the House candidates he endorsed lost to Mamdani-backed socialists in NY last night.



NRCC statement to @FoxNews:



"Three losses in one night is tough. We… pic.twitter.com/tBhVrRZYzH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

(post continues) ...wanted so-called 'Leader' Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party." – NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella

Jeffries will soon be on the Mamdani's train and will support him and his commies because Jeffries is a commie and wants to stay in power. — STATENDD2023 (@statendd2023) June 24, 2026

Of course, Jeffries will do whatever it takes for the Democrat Party to retake the House and Senate in the midterms. It's all about power, after all.

Back in November, Jeffries downplayed Mamdani’s influence on the Democrat Party. Jeffries will be kissing the mayor’s ring soon enough after his horrible primary predictions and rebuked endorsements. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Many Communist Democrats are plotting a PRIMARY CHALLENGE to Hakeem Jeffries after Zohran Mamdani's Islamist candidates swept their races overnight



Hakeem chose this fate, he kept moving left and now it's becoming the Mamdani Party!



America will NEVER BE COMMUNIST. pic.twitter.com/WU2zoxlaws — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2026

Jefferies is a Dead Man Walking as a Congressman and he knows they are coming for him next!



What a self inflicted wound by the DEM Party! — TAXED w/o REPRESENTATION (@SWTSIG03) June 24, 2026

Jeffries faced no challengers in Tuesday’s primaries. He advanced to the November general election.

It’s safe to say he might not be so lucky in 2028. (WATCH)

White Democrat socialists chant, “You’re next,” at Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries during a socialist victory party in NYC as Democrat leaders lose complete control of the party. pic.twitter.com/9qDaMf9h5D — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 24, 2026

The Democrats are so stupid that they did not see this coming. I knew this would happen you start supporting terrorist and getting them elected they will turn on you and replace you. — Christyne (@TXRealtorDallas) June 24, 2026

This is the result of not fighting and pushing back internally. Liberal Democrats stupidly thought they had control and wanted votes so they appeased leftists in their party.



Now, liberals are being pushed out for Marxism. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) June 24, 2026

Congratulations @RepJeffries



This is the fruit of your labor. — Bo (@Slatedgray) June 24, 2026

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The Big Apple is that stinking rotten fruit. Anyway, enjoy your flowers, Hakeem.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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