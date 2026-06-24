Letitia James Slams Zohran Mamdani: 'You Don’t Blow Up the Democratic Party — That’s What MAGA Did'

Trump's biggest nemesis in New York, Letitia James, is apparently not happy with Zohran Mamdani right now. Also, she is apparently now going by 'Tish' James. Maybe she's embarrassed about all the grandstanding she did against Trump that went nowhere.

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Leiticia James to @IsaacDovere: she and other political leaders she’s spoken to are “disappointed” in Mamdani.



“All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done”https://t.co/6Fc0Ebe6ro pic.twitter.com/MkpTyycPyC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 24, 2026

'Tish' has discovered that Mamdani and his fellow Islamists are now taking their place as the center of the Democrat Party and the Black Caucus can kick rocks.

The wins signify how New York politics and the Democratic Party have a new power broker. Hakeem Jeffries, the Brooklyn-based House Democratic leader, is losing two incumbent members and facing an ascendant band of agitators. And the people long in charge in Democratic politics, including the ones who for decades thought of themselves as the insurgents, aren’t happy about it. They say they feel betrayed, left with a mayor they cannot trust. Around the city council, people who considered themselves his allies are sharing a line, according to one member who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity: Mamdani is only interested in allyship on his terms. Council members are talking about ways to give Mamdani his comeuppance, whether holding up funding for parts of his agenda or smaller ways of needling him.

Letitia was particularly critical:

“Some of the candidates that he has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic,” James told CNN, pointing particularly to what she said was Mamdani’s lack of understanding of race and class issues that run deep.

Letitia James showing her true--ahem--"colors."



For her, its not about issues. Its all about race.



And the corporate control of and foreign influence (Israeli) over the Democratic party absolutely needs to be "blown up" https://t.co/57g1cGT4zS — JB Nicholas (@JasonBNicholas) June 24, 2026

It seems Mamdani voters are not interested in allowing a Black woman to speak and express her opinion. Wonder how that will go over?

Disappointing that Tish James seemingly doesn’t understand that democrat incumbents like herself and Hochul are in charge of the Democratic Party in NYS.



The frustration voters feel is with YOUR choices and YOUR policies. https://t.co/LftUjxhosn — chris cross big apple sauce 🍎🗽🍕🥯 (@notchrisvolpe) June 24, 2026

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Looking forward to this internecine party struggle https://t.co/Rowaq8Ov1I — Michael Wille (@michaelquotes1) June 24, 2026

Let them fight.

RIP Democratic Party.



The DSA is like a parasite that has hijacked and taken control over its host organism. — Terry Fahn (@terryfahn) June 24, 2026

Letitia James marched with Nazis through my neighborhood



She thought that was a really good idea pic.twitter.com/W9tj4drxJd — Wombat (@Emily82111) June 24, 2026

Once again, the new Democrats care about only one thing ... destroying Israel and hating Jews.

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