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Letitia James Slams Zohran Mamdani: 'You Don’t Blow Up the Democratic Party — That’s What MAGA Did'

justmindy
justmindy | 12:38 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

Trump's biggest nemesis in New York, Letitia James, is apparently not happy with Zohran Mamdani right now. Also, she is apparently now going by 'Tish' James. Maybe she's embarrassed about all the grandstanding she did against Trump that went nowhere.

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'Tish' has discovered that Mamdani and his fellow Islamists are now taking their place as the center of the Democrat Party and the Black Caucus can kick rocks.

The wins signify how New York politics and the Democratic Party have a new power broker. Hakeem Jeffries, the Brooklyn-based House Democratic leader, is losing two incumbent members and facing an ascendant band of agitators. And the people long in charge in Democratic politics, including the ones who for decades thought of themselves as the insurgents, aren’t happy about it. They say they feel betrayed, left with a mayor they cannot trust. Around the city council, people who considered themselves his allies are sharing a line, according to one member who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity: Mamdani is only interested in allyship on his terms. Council members are talking about ways to give Mamdani his comeuppance, whether holding up funding for parts of his agenda or smaller ways of needling him.

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Letitia was particularly critical:

“Some of the candidates that he has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic,” James told CNN, pointing particularly to what she said was Mamdani’s lack of understanding of race and class issues that run deep.

It seems Mamdani voters are not interested in allowing a Black woman to speak and express her opinion. Wonder how that will go over?

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Let them fight.

Once again, the new Democrats care about only one thing ... destroying Israel and hating Jews

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES LETITIA JAMES NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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