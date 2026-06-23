Mamdani-Backed Oct. 7 Cheerleader Vying for NY-13 Seat — Gets Rightfully Grilled Over Her Jew-Hatred

This woman will likely win her primary tonight which basically means she wins the whole she-bang and that should be terrifying to any New Yorker who is Jewish or is an ally of the Jewish people. She hates Jewish people with a fervor. Mayor Mamdani, someone who also hates Jewish people, adores this woman. It's weird and sick.

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This is the kind of harassment @DarializaforNY is experiencing on a daily basis.



It’s so clear that Espaillat is afraid of the movement Darializa is building and is resorting to sending people in an attempt to silence and harass her. pic.twitter.com/DfYmLmPiG0 — Denae Ávila-Dickson (@d_aviladickson) June 22, 2026

She was confronted because she celebrated the murder, rape, beating and kidnapping of Jewish men, women and children the DAY after it happened. That's why people are righteously angry.

Darializa Avila Chevalier was part of this rally, that celebrated and laughed at the murder and kidnapping of hundreds of civilians in a music festival. This was on October 8th.



If someone like her can win a Democratic primary, you can officially shut down the Democratic Party pic.twitter.com/XzHr9N8n6W — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) June 23, 2026

These people are sick.

Disgusting, out of control, and feels like a legitimate paid agitator situation. Espaillat is running a despicable campaign, welcoming the dirtiest tactics deployed by dark money groups. https://t.co/BKUzHhbLFk — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 23, 2026

The man chasing this terrible woman has made a statement and clarified he is not from any campaign. He just believes Darializa needs to answer questions. He's right.

This is completely unhinged behavior from Espaillat backers. https://t.co/yaLX1iWprY — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 23, 2026

If Krystal wants to see really 'unhinged' behavior, she need look no further than the man she sleeps next to every night. He's a legitimate insane person.

Chris Johnson, the guy shouting in the video, admitted this had nothing to do with Espaillat or his campaign. Will you apologize? https://t.co/n4GHFm8Bo3 pic.twitter.com/St4NyrOJdm — daniela (@daniela__127) June 23, 2026

Of course they won't apologize. If a Communist is talking, they are lying. Period.

The fact that no Black or latino organization, from the CBC to the NAACP, is willing to defend Darializa against this zionist/establishment harassment campaign speaks volumes about the limits of identity politics vs the power of monied interests. https://t.co/wIdaF0Gsqn — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 22, 2026

The best news we've heard all day. Happy to hear that Black organizations are keeping their distance from terrorist sympathizers.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, candidate for NY-13, believes that undocumented immigrants convicted of violent crimes should be allowed to stay in this country, and that deporting them is “double jeopardy.”



These views are so extreme that even @NYCMayor Mamdani has to distance… pic.twitter.com/9zQfF8n4GL — daniela (@daniela__127) June 22, 2026

Let’s all be real here. It was two well-known NYC trolls who harassed Darializa, not “Zionist/establishment.” If you can’t handle this level of harassment, you shouldn’t be in Congress.



Espaillat is harassed EVERY DAY by the Sunrise Movement “activists”

pic.twitter.com/S0MDJYtklL https://t.co/RbLtQKS93D — daniela (@daniela__127) June 23, 2026

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She wants other people to be harassed and fully supports the organizations doing the chasing around and screaming. She just doesn't like it when she gets a taste of her own medicine.

So @NYCMayor Mamdani is using his official NYPD taxpayer funded vehicle to chauffeur around @DarializaforNY from one campaign stop the next.



A clear violation of city ethics and rules.



Will any reporter ask him about it? @katie_honan pic.twitter.com/FmgrV3FLAM — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) June 23, 2026

Mamdani is using his official vehicle to drive this bigot around town. Lovely.

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