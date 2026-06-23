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Mamdani-Backed Oct. 7 Cheerleader Vying for NY-13 Seat — Gets Rightfully Grilled Over Her Jew-Hatred

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 23, 2026
AP

This woman will likely win her primary tonight which basically means she wins the whole she-bang and that should be terrifying to any New Yorker who is Jewish or is an ally of the Jewish people. She hates Jewish people with a fervor. Mayor Mamdani, someone who also hates Jewish people, adores this woman. It's weird and sick.

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She was confronted because she celebrated the murder, rape, beating and kidnapping of Jewish men, women and children the DAY after it happened. That's why people are righteously angry.

These people are sick.

The man chasing this terrible woman has made a statement and clarified he is not from any campaign. He just believes Darializa needs to answer questions. He's right. 

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If Krystal wants to see really 'unhinged' behavior, she need look no further than the man she sleeps next to every night. He's a legitimate insane person.

Of course they won't apologize. If a Communist is talking, they are lying. Period.

The best news we've heard all day. Happy to hear that Black organizations are keeping their distance from terrorist sympathizers

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She wants other people to be harassed and fully supports the organizations doing the chasing around and screaming. She just doesn't like it when she gets a taste of her own medicine. 

Mamdani is using his official vehicle to drive this bigot around town. Lovely.

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