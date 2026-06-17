Do Nothing Ivy League PhD, Broke in NYC, Hates Jews: The Perfect Democrat Congressional Candidate

Maybe Darializa should consider getting a degree or certificate in something that actually could earn her some money instead of getting a worthless Ph.D, then?

I am the daughter of Dominican immigrants. I am a New Yorker. And like so many in our district, I am a renter who has had to wonder whether I can afford to stay in the city that I love.



I’m running for Congress because New Yorkers deserve a fighter standing up for us in… pic.twitter.com/mlDbmZPY7m — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) June 17, 2026

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It appears her latest way to earn an income without actually having a real job is running for Congress.

If you’re an Ivy League PhD and you’re struggling to make ends meet, that’s 100% on you https://t.co/QuugaKd4GF — Classical Liberal Sun Devil 🇺🇸🦅🌐 (@lib_sundevil) June 17, 2026

Choices were made.

Serious question: Why is it that everywhere where nobody can afford to live is run by people who vote like you? https://t.co/UIUuiTAIiw — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) June 17, 2026

That's a very fair question.

She’s honestly very smart and a great communicator… also like drop dead gorgeous (which is beside the point but totally relevant in today’s day and age).



It’s going to be hard to try and define her with a couple old tweets and it makes a lot of sense why she’s polling so well. https://t.co/bWzd101nBy — Mason Pressler (@Press4BC) June 17, 2026

So, she's good looking, smart and has an advanced degree and she STILL can't pay her bills? Maybe this isn't a person who has her life together. That's what I'm hearing.

My question to her is why did you spend all of those years being wrong about everything?



Why would you attack the first ever Black woman VP? What had she ever done that made you spend your time attacking her?



Don’t you want American women to lead? https://t.co/zrF8QEaQSN — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) June 17, 2026

She also hates other Democrats. People found a bunch of her old tweets and oof!

Maybe if @DarializaforNY was working instead of “organizing” on @Columbia’s campus during protests in 2023-24, she could afford rent. Celebrating the kidnapping of babies isn’t very lucrative…

Note the green armband indicating she was a “security marshal” and organizer. She… https://t.co/kMr39jZ4oe pic.twitter.com/u2SRjnDcM8 — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) June 17, 2026

She also hates Jewish people which is a requirement for today's Democrat Party.

I have to admit that I am impressed by how much the DSA fails at life despite immense privilege.



If you have the privilege to not only go to college but also get an Ivy League PhD and you’re still a brokie, you’re just a failure at life, and you don’t belong in congress. https://t.co/6nX8LGwUBy — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 17, 2026

If the truth hurts, say ow!

@DarializaforNY you are a Columbia PhD who was on the streets of New York on October 8th rooting for the worst perpetrators of violence against Jews since the Holocaust.



You are not here for working NYrs. You are here for those who committed genocide on October 7th. https://t.co/BCL1H8Hw0t pic.twitter.com/3qKFBnQU4I — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) June 17, 2026

She's a loser, an anti-Semite and terrible with money. She's pretty though, so send her to Congress or something.

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How does Darializa even afford rent at all in NYC when her job consist of showing up to let people know she hates rape, murder and kidnapping victims and loves the perpetrators? https://t.co/NNLfUCAWVz pic.twitter.com/6f9job5xVs — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 17, 2026

Some fact checking needed here:

1. It was not a "pro-Palestinian rally" on Oct. 8, 2023. It was explicitly in support of the Oct. 7th attacks and the murder of attendees of the Nova Festival. Video in comment.

2. The "kidnapping" and tensions that Darializa refers to in 2014 was… https://t.co/4RxFEQrRMU — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) June 17, 2026

This is one of the people Vance was talking about when he said Dems are sending horrible people to Congress.

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