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Do Nothing Ivy League PhD, Broke in NYC, Hates Jews: The Perfect Democrat Congressional Candidate

justmindy
justmindy | 11:47 AM on June 17, 2026
Grok

Maybe Darializa should consider getting a degree or certificate in something that actually could earn her some money instead of getting a worthless Ph.D, then?

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It appears her latest way to earn an income without actually having a real job is running for Congress.

Choices were made.

That's a very fair question.

So, she's good looking, smart and has an advanced degree and she STILL can't pay her bills? Maybe this isn't a person who has her life together. That's what I'm hearing. 

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She also hates other Democrats. People found a bunch of her old tweets and oof!

She also hates Jewish people which is a requirement for today's Democrat Party.

If the truth hurts, say ow!

She's a loser, an anti-Semite and terrible with money. She's pretty though, so send her to Congress or something.

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This is one of the people Vance was talking about when he said Dems are sending horrible people to Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

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