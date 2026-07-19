Crass Media: Minnesota Star Tribune Columnist Cheers Tim Walz for Pardoning Illegal Alien Child Rapist

Minnesota Star Tribune columnist is shaking her pom-poms for Democrat Governor Tim Walz. Why, besides being a fellow leftist loon? Columnist Rochelle Olson is absolutely thrilled that Walz and the state Board of Pardons 'bravely' pardoned an illegal alien child rapist. The pardon was all part of Walz’s scheme to help the convicted rapist avoid a final deportation order. How does this columnist justify Walz’s vile actions? By comparing the sexual assault of an innocent child to January 6, of course.

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Here’s the insane text from the Minnesota rag. (READ)

Cheers to Gov. Tim Walz The governor refused to back down from his vote to pardon a Hmong man convicted of felony sexual assault in 2006. It's significant that Tou Lue Vang needed only two of three votes from the state Board of Pardons, but he received unanimous support. In addition to Walz, the board includes Attorney General Keith Ellison and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson. Before her vote, the chief cited the letter of support for Vang submitted by the assault survivor. Also, Vang had not committed additional crimes in the past two decades. The Pardons Board makes weighty, life-changing decisions after studying the cases and history. In this case, Vang's pardon made him a political punching bag. Secretary of State Marco Rubio deported him to Laos. Vang's actions 20 years ago were awful, but so were the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and those folks received presidential pardons. Of the deportation, Walz said, "And by just picking them up and taking them out with no due process, it just seems unfair." Cheers to Walz for standing behind the pardon.

Tim Walz. Keith Ellison. Natalie Hudson. she acts like the approval of those 3 is some kind of badge of honour. — Mangey1 (@Mangey_1) July 18, 2026

Of course she shoehorned J6 into this article. — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) July 19, 2026

He raped a 10-year-old for two years and she is celebrating Walz!



If you need further proof of how evil liberals are, here you go! — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) July 19, 2026

We don’t need further proof. Their collective evil is already well established.

Posters wonder how the Minnesota Star Tribune can expect to be taken seriously when it employs those who think pardons for child rapists are a good thing.

The failed @StarTribune is a blight on Minnesota. No, you duplicitous hacks, rioting is not the same as raping a child. — The Intersect (@mburm201) July 19, 2026

Original sentence: Vang received 12 years (144 months) for first-degree criminal sexual conduct after assaulting a 10-year-old repeatedly. Actual served: Prison term stayed; only 8 months in county workhouse + 30 years probation. Pardon note: Ramsey prosecutors opposed it, citing family pressure on the victim for the light sentence and Vang's lack of insight into her trauma. Victim statements should not be considered in decisions when family pressure could be possible. It is too common for victims' trauma to be minimized by their own family. — madder than a mama bear (@maddermamabear) July 19, 2026

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Cheers to all the Minnesotans who have canceled their subscription because the Star-Trib is a left wing propaganda rag. — These Flowers (@trudi75108) July 19, 2026

This is insane! I can’t imagine hating someone so much that you lose all common sense! This is absolutely ridiculous, asinine & INSANE! — Gayle (@Gayle7106) July 19, 2026

‘Journalists’ have sacrificed all their credibility on the altar of Trump Derangement Syndrome. To this point, 65 Minnesota Star Tribune employees were laid off in June. It was clearly not enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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