Try Listening to Tim Walz's Argument Against Deporting a Child Rapist He Pardoned Without Getting Furious

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had the audacity to talk about his "values." That came around the time he also did this:
DEPRAVED: Tim Walz just pardoned a child sex abuser who was set to be deported per The New York Times:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2026
“A three-person Minnesota panel including Gov. Tim Walz granted a pardon to an immigrant convicted of sexually abusing a child, drawing accusations that he and other Democrats… pic.twitter.com/YSM7fAXsZK
Walz was trying to help the convicted rapist avoid deportation, but thanks to the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he was unsuccessful:
Laotian national Tou Lue Vang was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 10, 2026
He was set to be deported until @GovTimWalz issued him a pardon.
Then, I revoked his legal status. @ICEgov has removed him from the U.S. and he will never endanger another… pic.twitter.com/WCJkeeheJO
What was the argument from Walz against deporting the man?
Kicking a convicted sex offender out of the country wouldn't make Minnesota safer.
DISTURBING: Unearthed video shows Tim Walz saying Deporting Tou Lue Vang, who raped a 10 year-old girl, would NOT make Minnesota safer.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2026
“I can find no reason how Minnesota is safer or better if Mr. Vang is deported to a country he has not been to since he was a child”
So Walz… pic.twitter.com/j83wiZAiB6
You can't despise Walz too much, and he's trying to turn the child rapist into the victim on top of the rest of the insanity.
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Why should any convicted child molestor have a pathway to citizenship @Tim_Walz— Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) July 11, 2026
Why would you even protect & pardon such a person?
This is almost hard to believe. Almost. https://t.co/KvYQKhdGcD— Mike Gallagher (@GallagherShow) July 11, 2026
July 11, 2026
The Democrats have twisted "priorities" and they seem proud of that fact.
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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
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