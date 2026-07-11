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Try Listening to Tim Walz's Argument Against Deporting a Child Rapist He Pardoned Without Getting Furious

Doug P. | 1:24 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Earlier this month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had the audacity to talk about his "values." That came around the time he also did this:

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Walz was trying to help the convicted rapist avoid deportation, but thanks to the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he was unsuccessful

What was the argument from Walz against deporting the man?

Kicking a convicted sex offender out of the country wouldn't make Minnesota safer. 

You can't despise Walz too much, and he's trying to turn the child rapist into the victim on top of the rest of the insanity. 

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The Democrats have twisted "priorities" and they seem proud of that fact. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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