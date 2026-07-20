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Blow-By-Blow: Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Want to Go One-On-One With Male Members of Trump Administration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on July 20, 2026
Twitter

Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson and activist podcaster Don Lemon want to get physical with male members of the Trump administration. Sisson says he would get in the best shape of his life and go one-on-one with any of them, especially Stephen Miller. Sisson mentioned ‘political beef’ and that he has extensive experience in the boxing ring. Ok, stop laughing.

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Here’s the blow-by-blow with Sisson and Lemon. (WATCH)

They’re both lacing up their gloves at the YMCA as we speak.

Posters say Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and the rest better prepare themselves for Sisson’s fancy footwork. (WATCH)

Muhammad Ali is laughing in his grave.

Commenters say Sisson and Lemon talk a lot of smack for two guys who love to slap.

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We’ve been told there are boxing gloves that have been engineered to accommodate Sisson and Lemon’s signature ‘limp-wristed’ fighting styles.

Posters say two senior members of Trump’s White House could easily dispatch the Democrat duo.

Democrats would have Child Protective Services ready on speed dial if those two ever faced off in the ring.

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HARRY SISSON MARCO RUBIO PETE HEGSETH STEPHEN MILLER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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