Blow-By-Blow: Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Want to Go One-On-One With Male Members of Trump Administration

Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson and activist podcaster Don Lemon want to get physical with male members of the Trump administration. Sisson says he would get in the best shape of his life and go one-on-one with any of them, especially Stephen Miller. Sisson mentioned ‘political beef’ and that he has extensive experience in the boxing ring. Ok, stop laughing.

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Here’s the blow-by-blow with Sisson and Lemon. (WATCH)

Harry Sisson says he wants to fight Stephen Miller or anyone in the Trump administration.



"Why don't we just settle some political beef? I boxed for four years."



Don Lemon: "I'd do it, too."



Incredible stuff here. pic.twitter.com/fmiOaBnSHx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2026

Always count on the leftists to suggest settling political differences through violence. pic.twitter.com/BgdxvQ4FAT — The Cold Truth (@ReciprocitEye) July 19, 2026

Nothing says winning the battle of ideas quite like “I just want a fistfight.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 19, 2026

They’re both lacing up their gloves at the YMCA as we speak.

Posters say Miller, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and the rest better prepare themselves for Sisson’s fancy footwork. (WATCH)

This will absolutely terrify everyone in the administration — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2026

They are petrified 🤣🤣🤣 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 19, 2026

ACkShuLeE foOt wErK iS beRy imPorTant in A boxING fiGhT

😂😂😂 — Bill Clintinhale (@jimcracks3000) July 19, 2026

They got the float like a butterfly part down. 😁 — TheLastRealMan (@TheLastRealMan) July 19, 2026

Muhammad Ali is laughing in his grave.

Commenters say Sisson and Lemon talk a lot of smack for two guys who love to slap.

Video of Harry and Don sparring … pic.twitter.com/clQNPPJxZh — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) July 19, 2026

Don Lemon and Harry Sisson practicing. pic.twitter.com/HC5FURtOjo — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 19, 2026

Slap fests aren't my thing. — GasketManzrevenge (@GMrvng) July 19, 2026

so funny and perfect! — Diane Sare (@sarede49) July 19, 2026

Nah, neithers that good at fighting. Not realistic. — Drunk Woodsman (@DrunkWoodsman) July 19, 2026

We’ve been told there are boxing gloves that have been engineered to accommodate Sisson and Lemon’s signature ‘limp-wristed’ fighting styles.

Posters say two senior members of Trump’s White House could easily dispatch the Democrat duo.

I bet Scott Bessent would do it.

He always seems to be angling for a good fistfight.



Let’s see if Harry can hold his own against an old guy. — Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) July 19, 2026

RFK at 70 years old could take either one of them. So could Stephen Miller. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 19, 2026

RFK could take out both at the same time... — mulchman2000 (@mulchman2000) July 19, 2026

RFK vs Sisson in the Octagon would command top dollar — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2026

Democrats would have Child Protective Services ready on speed dial if those two ever faced off in the ring.

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