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NBC News: Dems Are Moving on to a More Combative Style of Politics

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitchy

Sahil Kapur is the senior national political reporter for NBC News. He notes that Thursday marks the seventh anniversary of Joe Biden's "epiphany" that the Republican Party would abandon Donald Trump after 2020. Kapur correctly reports that Biden was wrong. Just look at Kentucky a day ago, when a poll showed Rep. Thomas Massie's Trump-backed challenger leading him 53-45 in the Republican primary.

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Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries is going on about redistricting, saying, "We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time." He even had it printed on a backdrop for a press conference, he liked the quote so much.

Kapur has concluded that "Democrats are moving on to a more combative style of politics."

Kapur reports:

As far back as 2011, Democratic voters had preferred a posture of compromise over combat. Trump’s second-term victory triggered something new within the base that didn’t exist under Presidents Biden or Barack Obama.

It’s a far cry from former first lady Michelle Obama’s famous quote, “When they go low, we go high.” In fact, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., quotes himself on the front page of his website saying, “When they go low, we strike back.”

Former Senate Democratic leadership aide Adam Jentleson, a fervent real-time critic of Biden’s “epiphany” rhetoric, saw it as a close cousin of Obama’s ill-fated predictions that the GOP “fever” would break after he won re-election in 2012.

“There was a sense that Trump was an aberration,” Jentleson said. “Seeing him lose an election and fall out of favor and then reassert his control over the GOP and get re-elected — that completely shattered any illusion that Republicans of sound conscience were going to rise up and take back their party.”

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Democratic voters preferred a posture of compromise over combat, according to a poll by NBC News.

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Of course, Democrats, who only ever wanted compromise with Republicans, are only becoming more combative because of Trump adopting "a posture of all-out political warfare with Democrats" after his reelection. 

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“With Donald Trump out of the way, you’re going to see a number of my Republican colleagues have an epiphany. Mark my words,” said Biden at a 2019 campaign stop.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES REPUBLICAN PARTY

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