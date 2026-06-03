Chef José Andrés Shown the Dinner Menu at ICE Detention Facility Where Hunger Strike Is Alleged

The rioters outside of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, who've been there since Memorial Day, claim that there's a hunger strike going on inside the detention hall. The Department of Homeland Security says otherwise:

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REMINDER: there is NO HUNGER STRIKE at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions.



ALL detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, toiletries, and opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.



Aliens are… pic.twitter.com/SLp7RiOyjB — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 1, 2026

… also provided comprehensive healthcare — For many illegal aliens this is the BEST healthcare they have received their entire lives.

Chef José Andrés, founder and "chief feeding officer" of World Central Kitchen, which set up camp in Gaza during the "famine" there, suggested that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin give him a tour of the facility.

Can you invite me to see with my own eyes what the truth is? Undocumented or not people deserve our respect….and their dignity….enforcing the laws of the land is great, but always treating people with humanity…@MarkwayneMullin let’s go see it together? https://t.co/dKq4qvwfZU — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) June 2, 2026

"Undocumented or not people deserve our respect"



Why? Why do people whose first acts here were to violate our national sovereignty and disregard our nation laws, to break into our country and remain against its duly-enacted laws, deserve our respect? — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 3, 2026

If someone breaks into my home, they haven’t earned my respect. They’ve earned an arrest. And honestly, I’m not that concerned about honoring the dignity of someone who totally disregarded my own. The same goes for those who break into our country. Detain. Arrest. Remove.

ASAP. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 3, 2026

Hi @SecMullinDHS He’s implying that you’re lying. A weak strategy at best. Ignore. — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) June 3, 2026

Rather than ignore, DHS posted the facility's breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu for the week.

Chef, Chicken Fried Steak was on the menu for dinner last night. https://t.co/xqAH45XuPn pic.twitter.com/BbNgi3AqO9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 3, 2026

Even on their way out, they are still eating better than many Americans.

Good riddance. — Christy (@CHRISTYUSA1776) June 3, 2026

They eat better than I do — Mr (@DiagonalDoug) June 3, 2026

I wonder how this compares to the meals served to our troops last night who defend our freedoms on a daily basis. — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) June 3, 2026

No offense to my wife, but I'd take this menu right now! — Made in the USA (@Madeint03624766) June 3, 2026

I didn’t even have dinner last night.

Send them back, already. — MAGADon (@OurMAGADon17) June 3, 2026

Pay no attention to this globalist puppet. He’s a lunatic leftist Democrat who never asked @BarackObama @JoeBiden if illegal aliens were treated with dignity and humanity while in custody during the 16 years they were in office. 🥴 — Citizen Covfefe 𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖆 🇺🇸✝️ (@RLiberalskiddin) June 3, 2026

Chef José Andrés has an estimated net worth of around $50 million.



So fucking deliver some meals to them yourself. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 3, 2026

This editor has heard that the "hunger strike" has more to do with detainees complaining that they're not getting "culturally sensitive" meals like they would in their home countries. Heck, he remembers writing about illegal aliens being put up on the taxpayers' dime at New York City's Roosevelt Hotel and throwing away all of the catered meals because they didn't like them. American food was "too sweet." Instead, they wanted prepaid debit cards so they could shop for themselves at bodegas.

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Here's an idea … if you want home cooking, go home.

And there just happens to be this tidbit today from The Daily Wire.

SCOOP: New data obtained by @realDailyWire shows that commissary sales at Delaney Hall surged 161% during the so-called “hunger strike” rising from $11,498 on May 26 to $30,013 on June 1.



While snack sales jumped, the detainee population fell from 724 to 621 during that same… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 3, 2026

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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