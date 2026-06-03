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Chef José Andrés Shown the Dinner Menu at ICE Detention Facility Where Hunger Strike Is Alleged

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

The rioters outside of the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, who've been there since Memorial Day, claim that there's a hunger strike going on inside the detention hall. The Department of Homeland Security says otherwise:

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… also provided comprehensive healthcare — For many illegal aliens this is the BEST healthcare they have received their entire lives.

Chef José Andrés, founder and "chief feeding officer" of World Central Kitchen, which set up camp in Gaza during the "famine" there, suggested that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin give him a tour of the facility.

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Rather than ignore, DHS posted the facility's breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu for the week.

This editor has heard that the "hunger strike" has more to do with detainees complaining that they're not getting "culturally sensitive" meals like they would in their home countries. Heck, he remembers writing about illegal aliens being put up on the taxpayers' dime at New York City's Roosevelt Hotel and throwing away all of the catered meals because they didn't like them. American food was "too sweet." Instead, they wanted prepaid debit cards so they could shop for themselves at bodegas.

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Here's an idea … if you want home cooking, go home.

And there just happens to be this tidbit today from The Daily Wire.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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