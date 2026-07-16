Lemon Prepper: Ex-CNN Anchor Is ‘Serious’ About Running for President but Doesn’t Want to Beg for Money

Are you ready for presidential candidate Don Lemon? The former CNN anchor and current Democrat activist podcaster told the hosts of the Can’t Be Censored podcast that he’s seriously considering a run for the White House. It’s Don Lemon; he could be lying, but he says he’s been talking to people in politics to see what it would take to make his candidacy a reality.

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Not sure how he will finance it, though. (WATCH)

#BREAKING: Former @CNN Anchor Don Lemon tells @cantbcensored he's serious about running for President of the United States of America #USPoli



Full Episode just dropped:https://t.co/8mZNEbyJO8 pic.twitter.com/WXWqtTJrpM — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) July 16, 2026

Who? — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) July 16, 2026

The fired CNN guy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

CNN fired Lemon in April of 2023.

Lemon has floated the idea of running for president before. This is from May of this year. (WATCH)

Don Lemon says he would consider running for president.



“I know people laugh…" pic.twitter.com/rOwtcPKIOi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2026

Who exactly are these people? I am highly suspicious of this claim. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 16, 2026

He means that his momma, aunts , and maybe his boyfriend have asked him to run.🤣 — TXLau®a🇺🇸 (@Perfectly_Laura) July 16, 2026

The voices in Don's head can be loud — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

The list so far includes: Dawn Limon, Donald Lymon, D. Ontavious Lamon, Lemmon Dons, Nomel Nod, and Don Renaldo Lemon-Clark.

One poster says former TV ‘journalists’ have massive egos, bigger than those of politicians and entertainers. He's not surprised Lemon wants to do this.

I’ve dealt with a couple of aging rock stars. Even spoken with some actors and politicians. But I was never as astonished as when I encountered the egos floating around your average television newsroom. I worked at an affiliate in a tiny market.80,000 people when the weather was good. I once listened to the “morning show” host complain that she couldn’t go shopping during normal hours, because she’d be mobbed by fans. — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) July 16, 2026

Yep. Saw it all the time.



There was a time when local news anchors in LA were making Jay Leno type money, when Leno was Leno.



Imagine the ego on these guys. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

Ongoing mass 'journalism' layoffs and outright firings are helping to shift these enormous egos away from television and into the crowded podcast world.

Commenters are begging Lemon to run simply due to the entertainment it will generate.

Please do. 😂😂😂 — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) July 16, 2026

Kamala/Lemon 2028 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2026

A Kamala/Lemon ticket would be cinema. — Russell (@russell_m) July 16, 2026

A Dream Ticket! 😂😂😂 — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) July 16, 2026

If that happens, the ‘No Kings’ crowd will morph into ‘Yas Queens!’ subjects overnight.

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