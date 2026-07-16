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Lemon Prepper: Ex-CNN Anchor Is ‘Serious’ About Running for President but Doesn’t Want to Beg for Money

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:22 AM on July 16, 2026
Don Lemon Show

Are you ready for presidential candidate Don Lemon? The former CNN anchor and current Democrat activist podcaster told the hosts of the Can’t Be Censored podcast that he’s seriously considering a run for the White House. It’s Don Lemon; he could be lying, but he says he’s been talking to people in politics to see what it would take to make his candidacy a reality.

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Not sure how he will finance it, though. (WATCH)

CNN fired Lemon in April of 2023.

Lemon has floated the idea of running for president before. This is from May of this year. (WATCH)

The list so far includes: Dawn Limon, Donald Lymon, D. Ontavious Lamon, Lemmon Dons, Nomel Nod, and Don Renaldo Lemon-Clark.

One poster says former TV ‘journalists’ have massive egos, bigger than those of politicians and entertainers. He's not surprised Lemon wants to do this.

I’ve dealt with a couple of aging rock stars.

Even spoken with some actors and politicians.

But I was never as astonished as when I encountered the egos floating around your average television newsroom.

I worked at an affiliate in a tiny market.80,000 people when the weather was good.

I once listened to the “morning show” host complain that she couldn’t go shopping during normal hours, because she’d be mobbed by fans.

— ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) July 16, 2026

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Ongoing mass 'journalism' layoffs and outright firings are helping to shift these enormous egos away from television and into the crowded podcast world.

Commenters are begging Lemon to run simply due to the entertainment it will generate.

If that happens, the ‘No Kings’ crowd will morph into ‘Yas Queens!’ subjects overnight.

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2028 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

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