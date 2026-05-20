Sen. Patty Murray Butthurt That IRS Is Banned From Investigating Trump Over Past Tax Issues

Remember when former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was indicted for tax evasion, but Biden gave him a preemptive pardon covering any crimes dating all the way back to January 1, 2014? Remember how Sen. Patty Murray screamed about that? No? We don't either.

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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, President Donald Trump settled a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, creating a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund." Democrats and Democrat media were furious that that was coming from taxpayer dollars, but the money wasn't going to Trump … it was going to taxpayers who'd been screwed over by the IRS. What Democrats called a "slush fund" sounded more like justice to Republicans.

CNN reports that another condition of the settlement was that the IRS was barred from investigating Trump and his family for past tax issues.

The IRS is barred from investigating President Donald Trump or his family for past tax issues under new terms added to a controversial lawsuit agreement with the Department of Justice. https://t.co/nRenMFFnAr pic.twitter.com/bGbrjbPEl4 — CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2026

POLITICO's Josh Gerstein and Danny Nguyen reported:

The Justice Department on Tuesday expanded the just-announced settlement of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the leaking of his tax returns to include a pledge that the IRS will no longer pursue any claims it may have against Trump, his family members and his companies over unpaid taxes. The nine-page settlement agreement DOJ released Monday, setting up a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of alleged weaponization of law enforcement, did not mention any resolution of disputes over Trump’s tax returns, which he has repeatedly claimed were under protracted audits by the IRS. However, a one-page document posted on the DOJ website early Tuesday includes a sweeping release under which the IRS is “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing “examinations” of Trump, “related or affiliated individuals,” and related trusts and businesses. The waiver specifically encompasses “tax returns filed before the effective date” of the settlement, which was Monday.

So if you or I cheat on our taxes, we could spend time behind bars.



But if Trump... or his kids... or his businesses cheat on their taxes, the law doesn't apply.



This is insane & beyond corrupt.



DOJ works for the American people, NOT Donald Trump. https://t.co/yH0zrfFxNz — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 20, 2026

So if you or I cheat on our taxes, we could spend time behind bars.



But if Biden... or his kids... or his businesses cheat on their taxes, the law doesn't apply. pic.twitter.com/7Ghvxt8MmZ — MassCentralMedia (@NewsMassCentral) May 20, 2026

If you or I commit any type of crime, we could spend time behind bars.



If any member of the Biden family commits a crime, they walk free.



But do go on. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 20, 2026

The IRS was weaponized against Trump and his family, and they've been ordered to back off.

He cheated on his taxes?



Bring the receipts or STFU. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) May 20, 2026

He’s been investigated and audited many many times and nothing is there! Enough is enough with these political witch hunts!! — #therealstory (@heySanford1) May 20, 2026

You probably shouldn't have illegally leaked his private records.

The consequences of your witch hunt are just getting started. — GGross (@GrossSeven) May 20, 2026

We also remember the fit Democrats had about DOGE having access to personal information, but they had no problem with Trump's personal information being leaked.

Trump has been in business for decades. His taxes hve been scrutinized for decades. If he was cheating they would have got him by now. Remember the big revelation on Maddow where they got his tax forms? NOTHING. — JimmyD (@Jimmydeuce1234) May 20, 2026

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Do you just make this shit up, or do you copy off of Warren's fictional homework? — tbone (@tbone9070) May 20, 2026

Speaking of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she too is heap big mad about the settlement.

This is an unprecedented level of corruption.



Trump is forcing the government to drop ALL tax audits of him, his family, and his businesses—giving him FULL IMMUNITY from prosecution.



What is Trump hiding from the American people?



Congress must step up and stop this corruption. https://t.co/ZY58S5RFi9 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 19, 2026

The IRS leaked his tax returns, Liz. Now they've lost their bid to persecute him... it's over. Try and keep up. https://t.co/ZtnED9inlr — Snarfblat (@Snarfblat1) May 19, 2026

The corruption was coming from inside the IRS.

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