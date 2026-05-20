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Sen. Patty Murray Butthurt That IRS Is Banned From Investigating Trump Over Past Tax Issues

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Remember when former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was indicted for tax evasion, but Biden gave him a preemptive pardon covering any crimes dating all the way back to January 1, 2014? Remember how Sen. Patty Murray screamed about that? No? We don't either.

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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, President Donald Trump settled a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, creating a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund." Democrats and Democrat media were furious that that was coming from taxpayer dollars, but the money wasn't going to Trump … it was going to taxpayers who'd been screwed over by the IRS. What Democrats called a "slush fund" sounded more like justice to Republicans.

CNN reports that another condition of the settlement was that the IRS was barred from investigating Trump and his family for past tax issues.

POLITICO's Josh Gerstein and Danny Nguyen reported:

The Justice Department on Tuesday expanded the just-announced settlement of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over the leaking of his tax returns to include a pledge that the IRS will no longer pursue any claims it may have against Trump, his family members and his companies over unpaid taxes.

The nine-page settlement agreement DOJ released Monday, setting up a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of alleged weaponization of law enforcement, did not mention any resolution of disputes over Trump’s tax returns, which he has repeatedly claimed were under protracted audits by the IRS.

However, a one-page document posted on the DOJ website early Tuesday includes a sweeping release under which the IRS is “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing “examinations” of Trump, “related or affiliated individuals,” and related trusts and businesses.

The waiver specifically encompasses “tax returns filed before the effective date” of the settlement, which was Monday.

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The IRS was weaponized against Trump and his family, and they've been ordered to back off.

We also remember the fit Democrats had about DOGE having access to personal information, but they had no problem with Trump's personal information being leaked.

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Speaking of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she too is heap big mad about the settlement.

The corruption was coming from inside the IRS.

***

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