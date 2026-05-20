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The Love Fest is Over: Ganja Grandma vs. Governor Spanberger in Virginia Pot War

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

The love fest among Democrats in Virginia is over. On one side, we have Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger and on the other we have the woman raided by the FBI, Louise Lucas.

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Spanberger is messing with Lucas' pot money, so that is not going over well. 

Then, this smarmy little Leftist commentator posts to explain what is happening and his suggestions on how they could all get along again.

Octogenarian L. Louise Lucas did not take kindly to this punk kid telling her what to do and she said so.

She even called little dude 'chopped'. Heh!

Chopped is slang for 'ugly' for those who don't have teenagers in your home to keep you up on the slang.

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When Democrats are fighting, this is the best thing to do.

Pot Princess is not happy.

To be fair, that's true. Harsh, but true.

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Other Democrats are taking sides and it's hilarious.

Only Republicans get in trouble for things like that.

We really do.

She's bitter and cocky. It's a terrible combination. 

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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