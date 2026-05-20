The Love Fest is Over: Ganja Grandma vs. Governor Spanberger in Virginia Pot War

The love fest among Democrats in Virginia is over. On one side, we have Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger and on the other we have the woman raided by the FBI, Louise Lucas.

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Spanberger is messing with Lucas' pot money, so that is not going over well.

Many sources have told me that Gov. Abigail Spanberger is going to veto the legislation that would have established a retail marijuana market in Virginia. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 19, 2026

Then, this smarmy little Leftist commentator posts to explain what is happening and his suggestions on how they could all get along again.

For anyone confused about what is going on in Virginia right now: https://t.co/DJrfpLNrgR pic.twitter.com/jxzBh2N7jJ — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) May 19, 2026

Octogenarian L. Louise Lucas did not take kindly to this punk kid telling her what to do and she said so.

You are funny by half thinking you need to explain this to us. After 34 years in the legislature I don’t need to learn the process from a chopped first year law student. https://t.co/VoNdnOx7QM — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) May 20, 2026

She even called little dude 'chopped'. Heh!

Chopped is slang for 'ugly' for those who don't have teenagers in your home to keep you up on the slang.

When Democrats are fighting, this is the best thing to do.

Ganja Grandma of Virginia is big mad. https://t.co/W6WBA6FIog — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) May 20, 2026

Louise Lucas is so insufferable that she will roast her own partisan hacks who have done nothing but endlessly glaze her online. pic.twitter.com/ukmCtJHgSK — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 20, 2026

Pot Princess is not happy.

Clearly, a lot of team harmony among democrats! 😬😬😬 https://t.co/9f3o8clwq8 — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) May 20, 2026

Shes so salty she's starting beef for no reason with the no kings guy https://t.co/UtaIcl5lz3 — 1611 Populist (@KJVPopulist) May 20, 2026

Apparently 34 years in the legislature still wasn’t enough to avoid prison or redistrict Virginia https://t.co/yDyXfCH6Zb — Buckeye Politics (@BuckeyePolitic1) May 20, 2026

To be fair, that's true. Harsh, but true.

Okay, maybe Trump was right to send the FBI cause I just witnessed a murder https://t.co/eeaRkGr1ia — Kennedy Fitzgerald John (@comin4castro) May 20, 2026

Perhaps he can read the Virginia Constitution to you slowly without using the big words. https://t.co/JX2dBV4hOJ — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) May 20, 2026

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Other Democrats are taking sides and it's hilarious.

LMAO, literally blue on blue https://t.co/3KeV0voavL — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 20, 2026

Youngkin faced a lot of backlash from Democrats in 2022 for attacking a kid on social media https://t.co/fqjVg927ym https://t.co/r8kT5GB7PR pic.twitter.com/j5WUYLbzPm — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 20, 2026

Only Republicans get in trouble for things like that.

We love to see the Dem infighting, don't we fam https://t.co/JHUFI9lvfc — james black (@Freeandfaith727) May 20, 2026

We really do.

Your 34 years in legislature pushed an unconstitutional procedure in gerrymandering, which cost $70M and became a laughing stock in the courts. May be you should listen to a 1st year law student to learn how this should be done correctly. — Bala (@skorpien) May 20, 2026

She's bitter and cocky. It's a terrible combination.