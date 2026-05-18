Usual Suspects Butthurt Over Creation of IRS ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

President Donald Trump has settled his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service for leaking his tax returns, and critics are saying that he'll use the $1.7 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as a slush fund to pay off his allies and January 6ers. Liberals are upset because the money from the suit is coming from the taxpayers.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Trump administration announces a $1.7 billion fund to compensate prosecuted allies after dropping a lawsuit against the IRS. https://t.co/2kh5VINHpl — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

The Trump administration announced Monday the creation of a $1.7 billion fund to compensate allies of the Republican president who believe they were mistreated by the Biden administration Justice Department, an arrangement that Democrats and government watchdogs derided as “corrupt” and unconstitutional. The “Anti-Weaponization Fund” of $1.776 billion is part of a settlement that resolves President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. It will allow for people who believe they were targeted for prosecution for political purposes to apply for payouts, creating what acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

The usual suspects on the Left are livid:

This is outright theft.



Trump is stealing $1.7 BILLION of your money to set up a totally unprecedented, first-in-American-history political slush fund that he can use to dole out cash to win loyalty and favors for him and his family. https://t.co/mDgTkuaHN1 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2026

The Trump Slush Fund is even worse than expected: because he and @DAGToddBlanche know that this whole lawsuit was illegal, they withdrew the case so the judge can’t rule on its legality!



This is just mind-boggling corruption. And the “lawsuit” was all a ruse.



Trump and Blanche… — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 18, 2026

"… must be removed from office immediately." Yeah, OK.

BREAKING: 93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies. https://t.co/OfRvhjeWat pic.twitter.com/ZBI3RfekKO — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 18, 2026

"Sham" lawsuit. It's funny how many organizations are willing to settle rather than go to court and fight these "sham" lawsuits of Trump's.

The corruption in broad daylight is astounding. He’s not only going to pardon J6ers, he’s going to pay them with our money, too. And use American independence as the branding! https://t.co/ejWrPfn3MD — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 18, 2026

Obama did the same thing with the Keepseagle Fund. It’s essentially a class action fund.



Trump gets nothing. Lawfare victims do.



Go buy a pony or something. But delete your account. — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) May 18, 2026

It’s not corruption when you have a case you dumbass. — Kat Minner 🇺🇸 (@kaminner121) May 18, 2026

Here's Scott McFarlane, who moved from CBS News so he could drop the mask and become a political correspondent for MeidasTouch:

And the IRS will be using it to compensate its victims, who are taxpayers. All government money is taxpayer money.

Advertisement

Those of us who suffered major material harm through the government’s weaponization should be compensated for that harm we were subjected to maliciously, actually. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 18, 2026

Wow. First time I’ve heard democrats come out against a slush fund. — Fred 🇺🇸 (@fredrick_d31586) May 18, 2026

There are consequences for weaponizing the IRS ... who knew? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 18, 2026

Maybe the weaponized IRS shouldn’t have released his tax returns. — Scott D. Roberts (@sdrbraint10) May 18, 2026

Trying to turn the United States into a Banana Republic has consequences, Chris.



What Chris Murphy is calling theft is actually justice. — Busta Narrative (@BustaNarrative) May 18, 2026

"This is outright theft."



No, it's a settlement, for a grave transgression by Biden's IRS, and it goes to victims of the lawfare you and your fellow "Democrats" executed starting in 2021. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 18, 2026

I guess releasing those tax returns wasn’t such a great idea!! Especially since you got nothing from them. 😂😂😂😂 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) May 18, 2026

😂

The last dying gasps of the failed Democrat party



Soon to be relegated to the trash heap of history



What a time to be alive! — Cat Stevens (@CatStevens56156) May 18, 2026

Yes.

And as a taxpayer, I fully support compensating the victims of Obama and Biden’s weaponization of government. — ImUrCactusEnema (@Huckleberry60) May 18, 2026

Advertisement

Yes, the federal government violated their civil rights and is paying the due penalty for it — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) May 18, 2026

Make Lois Lerner and Barack Obama pay it, since they're the ones who initially weaponized the IRS. The corruption goes way beyond leaking Trump's tax returns.

So the message here is the IRS can do whatever they want with our tax documents and we have no recourse because if they can do it to the president they can do it to anybody. What a great message to send to the people, that they have no recourse when the government fucks with them — TrundleTheGreat (@gfysmf8302) May 18, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.