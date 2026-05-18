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Usual Suspects Butthurt Over Creation of IRS ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

President Donald Trump has settled his lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service for leaking his tax returns, and critics are saying that he'll use the $1.7 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as a slush fund to pay off his allies and January 6ers. Liberals are upset because the money from the suit is coming from the taxpayers.

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The Associated Press reports:

The Trump administration announced Monday the creation of a $1.7 billion fund to compensate allies of the Republican president who believe they were mistreated by the Biden administration Justice Department, an arrangement that Democrats and government watchdogs derided as “corrupt” and unconstitutional.

The “Anti-Weaponization Fund” of $1.776 billion is part of a settlement that resolves President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. It will allow for people who believe they were targeted for prosecution for political purposes to apply for payouts, creating what acting Attorney General Todd Blanche called “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

The usual suspects on the Left are livid:

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"… must be removed from office immediately." Yeah, OK.

"Sham" lawsuit. It's funny how many organizations are willing to settle rather than go to court and fight these "sham" lawsuits of Trump's.

Here's Scott McFarlane, who moved from CBS News so he could drop the mask and become a political correspondent for MeidasTouch:

And the IRS will be using it to compensate its victims, who are taxpayers. All government money is taxpayer money.

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Make Lois Lerner and Barack Obama pay it, since they're the ones who initially weaponized the IRS. The corruption goes way beyond leaking Trump's tax returns.

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