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Ha! Judge Rules That Obnoxious Kars4Kids Jingle Must Stop Airing in California

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 18, 2026
Twitter

We'd have thought the obnoxious "Kars4Kids" ads would have been banned already for violating the Geneva Convention, but Californians will be freed from seeing them again thanks to a judge who says they're false advertising. A man who donated his car followed the money trail and found out that the money didn't go to needy kids. Proceeds were being used to send teenagers to Israel, for one.

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We need this to go nationwide.

Three decades … and this is the first time someone has thought to look into where the money was going?

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Come to think of it, "cars for kids" is pretty vague. This really ought to spark similar rulings across the country.

***

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