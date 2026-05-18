Ha! Judge Rules That Obnoxious Kars4Kids Jingle Must Stop Airing in California

We'd have thought the obnoxious "Kars4Kids" ads would have been banned already for violating the Geneva Convention, but Californians will be freed from seeing them again thanks to a judge who says they're false advertising. A man who donated his car followed the money trail and found out that the money didn't go to needy kids. Proceeds were being used to send teenagers to Israel, for one.

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A superior court judge in California says the Kars4Kids jingle must stop being broadcast in the state, finding the nonprofit has been violating false advertising laws. ABC News' Alex Stone reports. https://t.co/qjp17gARS1 pic.twitter.com/4FUuYDGIuw — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2026

We need this to go nationwide.

I didn't realize this was an international thing.



I thought that horrific, annoying ad was local.



Aside from the false advertising, it's just annoying as hell. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 17, 2026

I’m beyond grateful I never have to hear that jingle again. — Manny Hernandez (@mh07291971) May 17, 2026

I don't care the underlying reasons. I'm for banning the commercials, jingle, the whole lot on principle. — JonSpace (@JonSpace5) May 17, 2026

The jingle should be banned in the US for general public and only used as punishment for prisoners in solitary confinement. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) May 17, 2026

It’s too late: the jingle has been seared into our memories for as long as we will live. It will never go away. — MiketheManatee (@FoxyManatee) May 18, 2026

What’s amazing is that it took decades for someone to finally notice where the money was going. — Shannon Nutt (@ShannonNutt) May 18, 2026

Three decades … and this is the first time someone has thought to look into where the money was going?

I've hated this ad and always believed it to be fraudulent. — HealthcaresCpa (@HealthcaresCpa) May 17, 2026

First reasonable California decision in quite some time.



Disgraceful jingle, disgraceful organization. — Nathan (@WorldWarMog) May 18, 2026

If I never hear that jingle again in my lifetime it will be too soon.



And to think this bizarre form of mental torture was just a scam. — AJ Skognes (@ASkognes) May 18, 2026

Apparently being the most annoying commercial ever made was not bad enough — Capitano Jacko (@CapitanoJacko) May 18, 2026

This Judge is like the rest of us — by any means stop this jingle. It’s the worst. — Riah (@sanaasurat) May 18, 2026

Hallelujah! The most annoying jingle ever written! I literally turn off my car radio when it comes on. — Karl (@mytk56) May 18, 2026

Thank fucking god. Hopefully we never have to hear that bullshit again — David the Grouch (@NPC934020246) May 17, 2026

Much of the organization’s revenue was directed to Oorah, an Orthodox Jewish outreach organization operating primarily in NY, New Jersey and Israel. Judge Apkarian wrote that “the vast majority of funds, 60%, go to Oorah,” adding there was “no geographic nexus to California.” — Sally (@SallySJW4you) May 17, 2026

Come to think of it, "cars for kids" is pretty vague. This really ought to spark similar rulings across the country.

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