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Political Prosecution in Minnesota: ICE Agent Charged for Enforcing Immigration Law

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Minnesota prosecutors are charging an ICE agent for assault after a non-lethal shooting of a Venezuelan man.

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Minnesota will do anything but actually enforce the law.

Of course, the usual Lefties are thrilled. 

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If Minnesota had cooperated with ICE agents, none of this would have happened. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison are the people who should be arrested.

In other countries, people there illegally could be shot on sight. This guy is luck America is such an empathetic nation.

If he had a warrant out for his arrest, and was resisting officers, isn't a non-lethal shot appropriate?

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That's a great idea!

Hopefully, the judge and jury will follow the evidence and deliver a just verdict. That said, it's difficult to have much confidence in a fair trial in Minnesota right now.

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA

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