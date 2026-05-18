Political Prosecution in Minnesota: ICE Agent Charged for Enforcing Immigration Law

Minnesota prosecutors are charging an ICE agent for assault after a non-lethal shooting of a Venezuelan man.

BREAKING: Second ICE agent criminally charged in Minnesota.



Christian Castro has been charged with assault after shooting a Venezuelan immigrant in January.



Minnesota prosecutors are going after ICE agents. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) May 18, 2026

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Minnesota will do anything but actually enforce the law.

Breaking News: Minnesota prosecutors charged an ICE agent in the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant, an incident that sparked violent protests in Minneapolis at the height of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. https://t.co/MUULG2grlW — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 18, 2026

Of course, the usual Lefties are thrilled.

This is BIG. These are the first charges relating to an incident that occurred during an enforcement operation.* The officers involved lied under oath about this shooting, as the Trump admin admitted.



*the previous indictment involved an ICE agent who road raged while on duty. https://t.co/wPYH7mUHrb pic.twitter.com/fIMnWVKXBW — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 18, 2026

BREAKING: JUSTICE! Minnesota just charged the ICE agent the feds tried to shield from prosecution after he shot a Venezuelan immigrant and lied about it.



Minnesota prosecutors are following through with their promise to hold ICE agents who break the state’s laws accountable for… pic.twitter.com/Ff2nj23ZIE — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 18, 2026

If Minnesota had cooperated with ICE agents, none of this would have happened. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison are the people who should be arrested.

Minneapolis, wasting tax dollars, keeping the anti-ICE narrative alive. If only they put half this much energy into helping legal citizens. — BuyTheTicket🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Purfuitofhappi1) May 18, 2026

He is an illegal alien and he has no rights. He was shot during an attack. Too bad, so sad. — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) May 18, 2026

In other countries, people there illegally could be shot on sight. This guy is luck America is such an empathetic nation.

Bias of omission 101: The New York Times deliberately leaves out the fact in its headline that the “immigrant” who was shot in the leg is here illegally and had a warrant out for his arrest. Instead, they portray this ICE agent as a trigger-happy person targeting legal… https://t.co/4g5SUoyFz4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 18, 2026

If he had a warrant out for his arrest, and was resisting officers, isn't a non-lethal shot appropriate?

I think it’s time DOJ start charging local politicians for inciting violence and obstruction. Add aiding and abetting for illegally harboring illegal immigrants. Them charge the police cheif for dereliction on duty since he ordered police NOT to do their job and protect citizens. — Ctunes (@papatunes63) May 18, 2026

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That's a great idea!

All of which will be thrown out in court. 💯



100% self-defense



Boy, @TheDemocrats throw away so much $ on filing BS legal cases. 🙄 wonder where that $ comes from?🤡 — Rebecca Looney (@erinrebecca317) May 18, 2026

Hopefully, the judge and jury will follow the evidence and deliver a just verdict. That said, it's difficult to have much confidence in a fair trial in Minnesota right now.

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