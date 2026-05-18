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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 18, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Monday, the ruiner of weekends, has arrived yet again. What we're not gonna do is let Monday get us down. Instead, we're going to kick off the worst day of the week with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

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Grab your favorite form of caffeine, and let's do this thing!

Nothing destroys a pleasant Sunday evening like remembering that Monday is nearly here.

Seriously. Didn't we just do this?

You know it's bad when a rubber toilet flapper makes more sense than most of Congress. 😂

LOLOLOL!

It's funny, ladies, because there's one man explaining something to a group of women.

Men, what's to stop you from wearing these? 😂

We're sorry about this one, but you're gonna have to click to view the photo. It's totally worth it. LOL.

A series of memes popped up this week that had us rolling. We'll share a few with you.

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LOL.

HA! That's the worst!

HAHA!

That's exactly how it works! 😂

LOL. These are excellent.

If you know, you know. 😂

We get irrationally angry just thinking about this. 😂

This is the way.

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LOLOLOL! We're sorry, Boomers, but it's just funny. 😂

The joke even grew into a female version.

Bwahaha!

We like it. 😂

Maybe just a smidge. LOL.

We take our Mario Kart seriously, kids. You don't want any of this.

This week also brought us the rumor that Christopher Nolan had cast Elliot (Ellen) Page as Achilles in The Odyssey. As you might have guessed, there were jokes.

LOL. The pickle jar is playing the role of Achilles heel.

We wouldn't put anything past Hollywood at this point.

LOLOLOL!

Stop it. 😂

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Bwahaha!

'I ain't finna move.'

We are now deceased. 💀💀💀

Moving on … and speaking of warriors …

LOL. Yep.

How many of you sang that?

Mike Rowe's mom is hilarious, y'all! 😂

Ouch.

You had to know there was a dad joke coming at some point.

That scream! What?! 😂

It's perfect! LOL.

It's so true! Commercials for medications are the worst!

The man is a genius! 😂

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This is what working on Monday feels like.

Our throwback comedy clip this week is this gem from Whose Line Is It Anyway.

Colin Mochrie on Whose Line was a bit like Tim Conway. He went out of his way to try to make Ryan Stiles laugh, and often succeeded.

Look, it's Monday. We're not gonna judge you, no matter how large the cinnamon roll is that you need to cope with the worst day of the week.

That's a wrap, friends! Struggle through. Tuesday will be here soon enough, and then we'll meet you back here in a week.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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