Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday, the ruiner of weekends, has arrived yet again. What we're not gonna do is let Monday get us down. Instead, we're going to kick off the worst day of the week with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

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Grab your favorite form of caffeine, and let's do this thing!

corporate 9-5 workers as soon as it hits 7pm on Sunday pic.twitter.com/79yuueMQUr — ☔ (@Whotfismick) May 17, 2026

Nothing destroys a pleasant Sunday evening like remembering that Monday is nearly here.

Me trying to work out how it's Monday again already. pic.twitter.com/vWQ5weOVDc — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 11, 2026

Seriously. Didn't we just do this?

You know it's bad when a rubber toilet flapper makes more sense than most of Congress. 😂

l watched this 5 times already and can't stop laughing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/blM2VubSj3 — BooDY🐶 (@Boody11av) May 11, 2026

LOLOLOL!

It's funny, ladies, because there's one man explaining something to a group of women.

Father’s Day is next month pic.twitter.com/1Fii0g5Wjr — Awful Taste But Great Execution (@AwfulButGreat) May 11, 2026

Men, what's to stop you from wearing these? 😂

i thought bro married a centaur 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/69o5XMkhew — R O H I T (@lwkyRohit) May 11, 2026

We're sorry about this one, but you're gonna have to click to view the photo. It's totally worth it. LOL.

A series of memes popped up this week that had us rolling. We'll share a few with you.

He’s going to the post office. Add 10 people in line who have never mailed anything in their entire life pic.twitter.com/QbWecEmFaL — Jordanreviewsittt (@jordanreviewsit) May 11, 2026

LOL.

His streaming app needs an update. Make him have to type in his password using a tv remote pic.twitter.com/TpNGgzWkra — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) May 17, 2026

HA! That's the worst!

he’s headed to the airport. delay his flight for 3 hours as soon as he arrives pic.twitter.com/DbshXwpOpD — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) May 13, 2026

HAHA!

He just made 2 birdies in a row. Make him hit the next tee ball 50 yards right. pic.twitter.com/GmQ1QjifmB — BTG (@BowTied_Golfer) May 14, 2026

That's exactly how it works! 😂

LOL. These are excellent.

“He’s behind at the office. Send him on a business trip.” pic.twitter.com/TZ3yo3x9cP — Shape Rotator (@BitShiftRight) May 14, 2026

If you know, you know. 😂

He's getting gas. He swiped his card. Make him enter his zip code. Now his pin. Ask if he wants to apply for a credit card. Now ask if he wants a car wash. Now cancel the sale, hit him with "please see cashier" pic.twitter.com/zJk23f7Y9i — Tim Ridgolds (@TimRidgolds) May 16, 2026

We get irrationally angry just thinking about this. 😂

They’re going to make it to church on time. Have the toddler pour orange juice down his pants. pic.twitter.com/mlTC0Zj2Ru — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 17, 2026

This is the way.

He’s going to the gym. Put 10 naked boomers in the locker room soon as he walks in pic.twitter.com/HAKMi6XuPf — Jordanreviewsittt (@jordanreviewsit) May 12, 2026

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LOLOLOL! We're sorry, Boomers, but it's just funny. 😂

The joke even grew into a female version.

Don’t bother checking the position of the toilet seat. Just sit down. Then blame him. pic.twitter.com/EFAixraZlU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 17, 2026

Bwahaha!

We like it. 😂

I think the wife is overfeeding the hummingbirds... pic.twitter.com/aaGPyBSGLl — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) May 11, 2026

Maybe just a smidge. LOL.

They had no idea who they were messing with



😎 pic.twitter.com/7j5oHYRdYi — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) May 12, 2026

We take our Mario Kart seriously, kids. You don't want any of this.

This week also brought us the rumor that Christopher Nolan had cast Elliot (Ellen) Page as Achilles in The Odyssey. As you might have guessed, there were jokes.

"Achilles, I challenge you to open this pickle jar" https://t.co/ufZxe5l4CZ pic.twitter.com/91vT1iNYOj — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 12, 2026

LOL. The pickle jar is playing the role of Achilles heel.

Christopher Nolan has allegedly cast a Trojan Zebra in "The Odyssey" pic.twitter.com/C0GL8klEUM — Jayroo (@jayroo69) May 17, 2026

We wouldn't put anything past Hollywood at this point.

Predator, but instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s Elliot Page. pic.twitter.com/OWuAFSZ5OP — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) May 16, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Stop it. 😂

This is the kind of bold, daring, transformative casting we've been begging Hollywood for. Chris Pratt as Rosa Parks. Finally. pic.twitter.com/7qWdlvq7bu — Forbidden HQ 🐇 (@WearForbidden) May 17, 2026

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Bwahaha!

'I ain't finna move.'

We are now deceased. 💀💀💀

Moving on … and speaking of warriors …

LOL. Yep.

pic.twitter.com/zw4EAdGg3y — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) May 17, 2026

How many of you sang that?

Mike talking to his mom.

What a great mom. pic.twitter.com/RuvuUEzmhr — 🦊The SLY Silver Fox 2.0🦊 (@FreedomHasWon) May 10, 2026

Mike Rowe's mom is hilarious, y'all! 😂

Ouch.

I told my wife I was building a model of Mount Everest. She asked, “Is it to scale?”



I said, “No, it’s just to look at.” — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 17, 2026

You had to know there was a dad joke coming at some point.

Every time I see an adult riding around on a children's toy I think about this video and laugh out loud again. https://t.co/42H6MpaoL9 pic.twitter.com/3wu6Wr3h5P — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) May 17, 2026

That scream! What?! 😂

It took me all day, but I finally finished.



A pallet I made from an old coffee table. pic.twitter.com/d3jurO47WQ — Dave † 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇮🇪🎸🎶 (@daveguitarjones) May 16, 2026

It's perfect! LOL.

It's so true! Commercials for medications are the worst!

The man is a genius! 😂

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Me making 1st payment of 50 years mortage pic.twitter.com/qtx9DMeoHK — naiive (@naiivememe) May 15, 2026

This is what working on Monday feels like.

Our throwback comedy clip this week is this gem from Whose Line Is It Anyway.

Colin Mochrie on Whose Line was a bit like Tim Conway. He went out of his way to try to make Ryan Stiles laugh, and often succeeded.

Look, it's Monday. We're not gonna judge you, no matter how large the cinnamon roll is that you need to cope with the worst day of the week.

That's a wrap, friends! Struggle through. Tuesday will be here soon enough, and then we'll meet you back here in a week.

Until we meme again …

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