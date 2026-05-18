HuffPost Accidentally Did a GREAT Job of Obliterating a Dem Talking Point on SCOTUS' Gerrymander Ruling

The redistricting issue has backfired in epic fashion on the Democrats, culminating in a Supreme Court ruling that found racial gerrymandering to be unconstitutional. While the DNC was celebrating the anniversary of the end of segregation, it lacks enough self-awareness to see the irony in its party's opposition to ending racial segregation in voting districts.

Advertisement

In the wake of the redistricting issue imploding on the Dems, the talking points went out, and they are quite predictable:

The rush to silence Black voters ahead of the 2026 election is stone cold racism.



It's Jim Crow 2.0. pic.twitter.com/cz3pvvzBtw — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 14, 2026

Black Democrats accuse Republicans of using redistricting to create ‘Jim Crow 2.0’https://t.co/7lje6M1hbe — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2026

Absolutely nobody is going to be disenfranchised, despite the desperate Democrat rhetoric.

But don't believe us. As a matter of fact, the turnout could be even bigger on the Left, according to the HuffPost:

The gutting of the VRA and subsequent targeting of Black politicians could spark a turnout surge. https://t.co/bi5vggO3Qc — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 17, 2026

"Targeting of black politicians"?

This is a Democrat the Left is complaining about being out of a job and possibly replaced by a black Republican:





Second, we were unreliably informed that the Supreme Court eliminating racial gerrymandering was going to be "Jim Crow 2.0" (or 8.0, or whatever number we're up to at this point). What happened?

How can they surge to vote if their vote is being taken away? 🤡 — Generally Peaceful (@sugarbritches09) May 17, 2026

“They’re taking our right to vote away.”



[surges to the voting booths] — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) May 17, 2026

Being a lefty means not really feeling compelled to make any sense whatsoever.

Twelve likes after 8 hours? I guess the spark went out. — TexasVaquero (@wallymac59) May 17, 2026

Perhaps HuffPost's readers are too busy rushing out to vote to like their tweet.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats (that occasionally backfires).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!