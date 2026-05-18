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HuffPost Accidentally Did a GREAT Job of Obliterating a Dem Talking Point on SCOTUS' Gerrymander Ruling

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on May 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

The redistricting issue has backfired in epic fashion on the Democrats, culminating in a Supreme Court ruling that found racial gerrymandering to be unconstitutional. While the DNC was celebrating the anniversary of the end of segregation, it lacks enough self-awareness to see the irony in its party's opposition to ending racial segregation in voting districts. 

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In the wake of the redistricting issue imploding on the Dems, the talking points went out, and they are quite predictable: 

Absolutely nobody is going to be disenfranchised, despite the desperate Democrat rhetoric.

But don't believe us. As a matter of fact, the turnout could be even bigger on the Left, according to the HuffPost: 

"Targeting of black politicians"? 

This is a Democrat the Left is complaining about being out of a job and possibly replaced by a black Republican:


Second, we were unreliably informed that the Supreme Court eliminating racial gerrymandering was going to be "Jim Crow 2.0" (or 8.0, or whatever number we're up to at this point). What happened?

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Being a lefty means not really feeling compelled to make any sense whatsoever. 

Perhaps HuffPost's readers are too busy rushing out to vote to like their tweet. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats (that occasionally backfires). 

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