While Dems Clutch Pearls Over Map of 'What SCOTUS Enabled' in Southeast, Take a Look at the Northeast

The Supreme Court's ruling putting an end to racial gerrymandering has the Democrats out there basically trying to convince a lot of people that their votes won't count anymore. Or, as Elizabeth Warren put it, "the decision is yet another brazen power grab to diminish Americans' right to vote."

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In actuality the decision will prevent the Democrats being segregationists and racists.

As Sam wrote earlier, the Senate Judiciary Democrats are trying to pretend that their own gerrymandering efforts don't exist, but we'll get to that obvious lie in a minute. Here's the post:

This is what the Supreme Court conservative supermajority just enabled. pic.twitter.com/iBS2ArVGBD — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) April 30, 2026

Uh oh, the Supreme Court and Republicans have upset the Judiciary Democrats.

Here's they kind of thing they won't be showing people:

Dear Democrats whining about Democracy: please explain to America how, out of 21 Congressional seats representing the 6 New England states, there are ZERO Republican Representatives, even though 40% of the electorate are registered Republicans, 48% in New Hampshire alone? pic.twitter.com/NBD57idkCL — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) April 30, 2026

That's "fair" by Dem standards.

There isn’t a single Republican congressional house member in all of New England. (Susan Collins is the only Republican in the senate from any of these states.) Democrats have far more aggressively gerrymandered blue states than Republicans have red states. https://t.co/Ds76sRM4px — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2026

"Fairness," Democrat-style.

There are no GOP seats in New England because the elected Democrat leaders want total control. https://t.co/ksNpeRtOPD — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 30, 2026

Then the Dems call it "saving democracy."

Dear Democrats, this is what voter suppression looks like. https://t.co/TGkgkWvmu2 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 30, 2026

Good thing for the Dems that they have much of the media helping do the spin on their behalf or more people would know what they've been up to.

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