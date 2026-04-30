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While Dems Clutch Pearls Over Map of 'What SCOTUS Enabled' in Southeast, Take a Look at the Northeast

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on April 30, 2026
meme

The Supreme Court's ruling putting an end to racial gerrymandering has the Democrats out there basically trying to convince a lot of people that their votes won't count anymore. Or, as Elizabeth Warren put it, "the decision is yet another brazen power grab to diminish Americans' right to vote." 

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In actuality the decision will prevent the Democrats being segregationists and racists. 

As Sam wrote earlier, the Senate Judiciary Democrats are trying to pretend that their own gerrymandering efforts don't exist, but we'll get to that obvious lie in a minute. Here's the post: 

Uh oh, the Supreme Court and Republicans have upset the Judiciary Democrats.

Here's they kind of thing they won't be showing people: 

That's "fair" by Dem standards.

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"Fairness," Democrat-style. 

Then the Dems call it "saving democracy." 

Good thing for the Dems that they have much of the media helping do the spin on their behalf or more people would know what they've been up to. 

*****

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