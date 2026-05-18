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Google Says Technical Issue in Google Earth Caused the Pacific Palisades to Be Rebuilt

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 18, 2026
Twitter

As you know, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' mishandling of the Pacific Palisades fire, which destroyed nearly 7,000 homes, is a major issue in the upcoming election. Republican Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the fire, is running for mayor himself and making the fires a big part of his campaign. Some thought it odd, then, that Google Earth, which had shown the devastation of the fires a month earlier, suddenly "rebuilt" the neighborhood right before the election.

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Google took note and claimed it was a routine update to satellite imagery that suddenly made Google Earth use satellite photos from over a year ago.

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Remember when Google first rolled out its AI effort, and when people asked it to generate images of the Founding Fathers, they were all black and Asian? Stuff like that isn't just a "routine" technical issue.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOOGLE KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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